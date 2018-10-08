Sofia Tasca Shoots 45, Leading San Marcos golfers past Santa Ynez

Sofia Tasca fired a 45 on Monday to lead San Marcos High to a 242-256 girls golf win over Santa Ynez at the Alisal River Course. It was the third time that Tasca has been the medalist.
Alex Manion and Anastasia Cotella added 48s as the Royals (10-4) improved to 6-3 in the Channel League.
After losing by 32 strokes to the Royals in the first meeting, the Pirates got within 14 on Monday. Marina Vengel was their low scorer with a 47.
The Royals match against Bishop Diego on Tuesday has been cancelled.
San Marcos (242)
Allison Seoane 51
Kenddal Egan 66
Sofia Tasca 45 (Medalist)
Jackie Moreno 50
Alex Manion 48
Anastasia Cotella 48
Santa Ynez (256)
Erinn Callaghan 53
Gracie Church 50
Morgan Blunt 51
Marina Vengel 47
Olivia Cortopassi 55
Caelyn Linane 62