Sofia Tasca Shows the Way for San Marcos in Golf Win Over Righetti

Golf

Junior Sofia Tasca fired a 43 at Sandpiper Golf Course to earn medalist honors and pace the San Marcos girls golf team to a 244-291 non-league win over Righetti.

"Sofia showed great leadership today, both by posting the medalist score and through the mentoring a new player during the match," said San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton.

Alex Manion and Anastasia Cotella each shot 48s, Jacqueline Moreno carded a 51 and Allison Sedane scored a 54 to round out the scoring for the Royals (3-0).

Claire Alford shot a 46 for Righetti.

"We continue to focus on small individual and team goals for each round, which led us to a nice overall team performance today," said Ashton.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.