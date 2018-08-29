Wednesday, August 29 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Soft Rock Duo Air Supply to Perform at Chumash Casino

‘Lost in Love' is duo’s signature song

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply.
Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply. (Courtesy photo)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | August 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Air Supply, the soft rock duo whose ballads scored eight Top 10 hits in the 1980s, will fill the Samala Showroom with heartfelt lyrics and moving melodies when their North American tour reaches the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.
 
Best known for hits such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love” and “The One That You Love,” Air Supply have sold millions of records and continue to perform worldwide year after year.

The group was formed by singer/songwriter Graham Russell and vocalist Russell Hitchcock when the pair met in Australia in the 1970s. Air Supply received their big break when famed record producer Clive Davis signed the group to Arista Records, and their first release with the company, “Lost in Love” ignited the U.S. music scene in 1980.

The “Lost in Love” single became Air Supply’s first Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, paving the way for a stream of ballads that would capture America’s heart.

The next single “All Out of Love” peaked at No. 2, and “Every Woman in the World” followed at No. 5.

“The One That You Love,” the title track from Air Supply’s follow-up album in 1981, became the group’s first No. 1 hit in the U.S. pop chart.

“Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Even the Nights Are Better” completed Air Supply’s rare feat of posting seven consecutive of Top 5 hits.

In 1983, the group released “Making Love … The Very Best of Air Supply,” which featured “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” The track vaulted to No. 2 on the U.S. pop and contemporary charts. It would be the eighth Top 10 hit for the definitive soft rock group of the 1980s.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
 
— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

