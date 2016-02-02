Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Soft Rocker Christopher Cross to Return to Chumash Casino Resort Stage

Grammy-winner Christopher Cross will return to the Chumash Casino Resort in February 2016.
Grammy-winner Christopher Cross will return to the Chumash Casino Resort in February 2016. (Christopher Cross photo)
By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | February 2, 2016

Christopher Cross, the Grammy-winning recording artist who commanded the Samala Showroom stage during a sold-out performance two years ago, returns to the Chumash Casino Resort to perform both his greatest hits and samples of his latest work at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Tickets for the show are $35.

It was Cross’s self-titled debut album that established him as a soft rock superstar, producing the No. 1 single “Sailing,” which was inspired by time spent on the water as a teenager in Texas, and top-20 hits “Ride Like the Wind,” “Never Be the Same” and “Say You’ll Be Mine.”

In 1980, he picked up five Grammy Awards, including the unprecedented quadruple of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. He is still the only person to have won those four awards in a single year.

Cross later added an Academy Award to the list, earning the Best Original Song award for the chart-topping “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” which he co-wrote for the Dudley Moore movie Arthur.

He remained a top adult contemporary artist with his second album, Another Page, which was released in 1983. It included the hits "All Right," "No Time for Talk" and a song written as a tribute to a friend killed by a stray bullet: "Think of Laura," which was later featured on General Hospital.

Since then the singer-songwriter-guitarist has continued honing his craft in the recording studio and on tour, thrilling audiences with both classics and newer material. His latest album, Secret Ladder, was released in 2014.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this gifted performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age-21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist representing the Chumash Casino Resort.

 
