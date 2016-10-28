Softball Standouts Hailee Rios, Siena Wagner, Anya Schmitz make D1 college verbal commitments

Softball

From San Marcos, Hailee Rios plans to take her game to Fresno State. Rios is an outstanding pitcher and power hitter. A starter since her freshman year, she has a 1.92 career ERA with 406 strikeouts. As hitter last season, she slugged 9 homers and 9 doubles.

Siena Wagner of Dos Pueblos gave her commitment to Purdue University while Chargers teammate Anya Schmitz picked Brown University as her college choice. Schmitz plays third base and the outfield. She had a big junior year at the plate, hitting a team-best .432. Wagner, a slick shortstop/second baseman, ranked second in batting average at .408 and led the team in RBIs with 21.

