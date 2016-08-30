SOhO to Welcome Phil Norman Tentet for Night of Jazz

The Santa Barbara Jazz Society is pleased to present the Phil Norman Tentet in a rare appearance Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, from 1-4 p.m. at SOhO.

The band will be introducing their newly released CD, Then & Now…, a musical reprise of classic sounds and variations of jazz legends.

What is a tentet? Think of hearing the essence of the very best big big band, with all the thrills of that remarkable sound, but with a lot less volume.

If you like Miles Davis and the Birth of the Cool, the West Coast bands of the ’50s and the Dave Pell Octet, this is a band for you!

Exploring new ideas from gifted arrangers such as Geoff Stradling, Christian Jacob, Kim Richmond, Scott Whitfield, Roger Neumann and Joey Sellers, the band reads like a who’s who of great jazz players.

The band’s lineup consists of Christian Jacob, piano; Kevin Axt, bass; Dick Weller, drums; Brad Dutz, percussion; Larry Koonze, guitar; Carl Saunders and Ron Stout, trumpets; Scott Whitfield, trombone; Rusty Higgins, alto sax; Roger Neumann, baritone sax; and leader Phil Norman, tenor sax.

The Tentet’s performance is supported by the generosity of Lucille and Richard Janssen.

Admission for the concert is $15 for Jazz Society members, $25 for non-members, $7 for full-time local jazz musicians and $5 for full-time students with membership.

Tickets are available only at the door, and doors open at 12:30 p.m. Members will be admitted first and seating is limited, so plan to arrive early.

The Jazz Society hopes you can join for a memorable afternoon of great music. For more information, call 805.687.7123 or visit sbjazz.org.

— Natalie Wilson is the vice president of the Santa Barbara Jazz Society.