Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:13 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

SOhO to Welcome Phil Norman Tentet for Night of Jazz

By Natalie Wilson for the Santa Barbara Jazz Society | August 30, 2016 | 11:50 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Jazz Society is pleased to present the Phil Norman Tentet in a rare appearance Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, from 1-4 p.m. at SOhO.

The band will be introducing their newly released CD, Then & Now…, a musical reprise of classic sounds and variations of jazz legends.

What is a tentet? Think of hearing the essence of the very best big big band, with all the thrills of that remarkable sound, but with a lot less volume.  

If you like Miles Davis and the Birth of the Cool, the West Coast bands of the ’50s and the Dave Pell Octet, this is a band for you!

Exploring new ideas from gifted arrangers such as Geoff Stradling, Christian Jacob, Kim Richmond, Scott Whitfield, Roger Neumann and Joey Sellers, the band reads like a who’s who of great jazz players.

The band’s lineup consists of Christian Jacob, piano; Kevin Axt, bass; Dick Weller, drums; Brad Dutz, percussion; Larry Koonze, guitar; Carl Saunders and Ron Stout, trumpets; Scott Whitfield, trombone; Rusty Higgins, alto sax; Roger Neumann, baritone sax; and leader Phil Norman, tenor sax.

The Tentet’s performance is supported by the generosity of Lucille and Richard Janssen.

Admission for the concert is $15 for Jazz Society members, $25 for non-members, $7 for full-time local jazz musicians and $5 for full-time students with membership.

Tickets are available only at the door, and doors open at 12:30 p.m. Members will be admitted first and seating is limited, so plan to arrive early.

The Phil Norman Tentet plays songs old and new at a recent performance. Click to view larger
The Phil Norman Tentet plays songs old and new at a recent performance. (Photo courtesy of Phil Norman)

The Jazz Society hopes you can join for a memorable afternoon of great music. For more information, call 805.687.7123 or visit sbjazz.org.

Natalie Wilson is the vice president of the Santa Barbara Jazz Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 