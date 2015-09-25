Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Sojourner Café Closes After Decades in Business

The restaurant brought in more money after the owner's plea to help save the Santa Barbara staple but it wasn't enough, and the restaurant closed its doors for good this week

The Sojourner Cafe closed this week, which was announced in a sign outside the Santa Barbara eatery thanking customers for their support.
The Sojourner Cafe closed this week, which was announced in a sign outside the Santa Barbara eatery thanking customers for their support.    (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 25, 2015 | 1:10 p.m.

After a bit of confusion earlier this week, Sojourner Café owner Donna Mudge has confirmed the Santa Barbara eatery is closed for good.

Locals weren’t sure what to think when a sign posted earlier this week said the restaurant at 134 E. Canon Perdido St. was “Closed Today.”

On Thursday, it switched to something more permanent thanking loyal patrons.

“I would like to thank all those who have been a part of keeping the vision of the Sojourner going for all these years, including, but not limited to, customers, staff and friends,” Mudge wrote in an email to Noozhawk.

“It’s been a great run and there are many memories. May we all have such great adventures. We’ll see you in the next chapter.”

Mudge wouldn’t go into any details about why she was closing the Sojourner now, but she put out the call to save the financially strapped Sojourner in a February Noozhawk story.

She asked patrons to return, and some did. She said she was taking suggestions to improve her business, and lots of those came in, too.

Mudge had been looking for a business partner or investor and found one in Nimita Dhirajlal of her namesake Santa Barbara catering company, Nimita’s Cuisine.

Nimita’s Cuisine planned to operate out of the Sojourner Café beginning last month on Mondays, since the café started closing on that day of the week last year.

Sojourner Cafe owner Donna Mudge asked the community to help save the struggling business in February but this week posted a sign to tell customers it was closed for good. Click to view larger
Sojourner Cafe owner Donna Mudge asked the community to help save the struggling business in February but this week posted a sign to tell customers it was closed for good.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The partnership was short-lived, however, with Nimita’s popping up to do “Meatless Mondays” in the space only once.

The reception was good, Dhirajlal said this week, but Mudge indicated she had decisions to make on her own about the Sojourner.

“We hope that we are able to offer pop-ups on Mondays at a different venue in order to continue serving our local community with healthy, organic meals,” she said. “I wish Donna only the best and my deep gratitude to her and the staff for making Sojourner such a safe gathering place for so many of us while we enjoyed wholesome meals throughout the years.”

It’s a bittersweet end for Mudge, who bought the 37-year-old restaurant from the original owner in 1999, having worked there as a part owner, prep cook, line cook and server for 11 years.

She told Noozhawk she wanted to save the Sojourner for the sake of the community, and the community did respond in the first six months or so after the plea for help.

A noticeable difference in revenue followed, but apparently it wasn’t enough.

“We’re like a landmark at this point,” Mudge told Noozhawk back in February.

“If I don’t tell people, they’re going to say, ‘Why didn’t you say something?’”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 