SOL Food Festival to Get Cookin’ Sept. 28 in Santa Barbara

By David Fortson for the SOL Food Festival | September 19, 2013 | 9:36 a.m.

The SOL Food planning team is proud to present the fourth annual SOL Food Festival in Plaza Vera Cruz Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Plaza Vera Cruz Park, 130 E. Cota St. (across the street from Saturday Farmers Market).

In partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, this festival profiles Sustainable, Organic, Local (SOL) food and its role in creating a brighter future.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 7,000 people to the park to enjoy incredible food, tasty beer and wine, kids activities, meet local farm animals, enjoy educational workshops and network with fellow foodies.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of educational and hands-on workshops, including backyard poultry, how to make cheese, food security, beer brewing and compost making, to name a few. Five stages will be running all day, including the musical Oasis Stage, Hands on Kitchen Stage, Scratch Cookin’ Kitchen Stage, Making Change State and the Cooking with SOL stage.

The wildly popular SOL Chef Competition will feature some of the region's most talented chefs cooking up a storm with food procured from the Santa Barbara Farmers Market. Featured again in 2013 will be the kid-approved “Hungry Caterpillar” workshop and dozens of exhibitors representing the breadth and depth of the Santa Barbara County food world. Finally, do not miss the “Salad Eating Contest” that puts the nationally televised “Hot Dog Eating Contests” to shame.

This year’s event features more than 20 food artisans sampling anything from bread, chocolate, pickles, olives and more. The “Garden of Eatin” features an array of local food, including SOhO's "On the Road," Nimita’s, the SOL Food Kitchen, Full of Life Flatbread, Here’s the Scoop, Sugar & Salt Creamery, Ascending Health Juicery and Im’Alkesh. The Beer & Wine Garden will feature the likes of Demetria, Alma Rosa, Carr Winery, Figueroa Mountain Brewery, Telegraph Brewery and Stone Brewery.

Special thanks to the event's major sponsors: Cox Communications, 1% for the Planet, the Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Sentinel, Isla Vista Food Coop, the Orfalea Foundation and the Community Action Commission. Special thanks to the fiscal agent and partner of the SOL Food Festival the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County and marketing partner LoaTree.

Click here for more information about the SOL Food Festival.

— David Fortson for the SOL Food Festival.

