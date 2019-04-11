Pixel Tracker

Synergy One Lending Presents Sol Hill Art Exhibit Reception

By Emily Morrill for Synergy One Lending | April 11, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Community members are invited to a free reception to meet Santa Barbara artist Sol Hill and see his exhibit called Millions of Collective Dreams Crowd the Horizon, 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 25 at Synergy One Lending, 1250 Coast Village Road, Montecito.

The event is hosted by Silo118.com and Synergy One Lending.

Hill calls his photographic work metagraphs. Though they are created using a digital camera, metagraphs are not exactly photographs.

Hill uses the camera to capture digital noise, false exposure that comes from the recording of energies other than visible light. The resulting works show the visual fingerprint of these unseen energies.

Silo118 gallerist Bonnie Rubenstein said she is excited to partner with a local business for the exhibit, creating more opportunities for artwork to be shown and seen.

Refreshments will be served at the reception. Visitors also can view the exhibit during business hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday through Friday. The show runs through June 30.

Contact Bonnie Rubenstein or Emily Morrill for more information, 301-379-4669 or 805-218-7609.

— Emily Morrill for Synergy One Lending.

 

