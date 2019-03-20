Sol Hill Photo Exhibit Brings Digital Noise Into Focus

Silo118 announces a new exhibit by Santa Barbara Artist Sol Hill at Synergy One Lending, 1250 Coast Village Road, Montecito. Hill calls his photographic work Metagraphs. The pieces are created with a digital camera, but the images are made up of much more than just visible light.

“All photographs are records of light energy, yet a digital camera is capable of a large degree of false exposure by recording energies other than light," Hill said. "False exposure creates artifacts commonly known as digital noise. These artifacts are the 'material' that I have become interested in."

Bonnie Rubenstein, Silo118 gallerist, said Hill’s work in the mortgage lending company’s space is unique and stunning, showcasing both the space and the art. She said she wonders why more businesses do not use their spaces to such an advantage.

The public can see the exhibit at Synergy One Lending during business hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday-Friday. The show runs through June 30.

For more informaation, contact Rubenstein at 301-379-4669, or Emily Morrill, 805-218-7609.

— Bonnie Rubenstein for Synergy One Silo118.