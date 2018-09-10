‘Sol’ Linver Promoted to Undersheriff of Santa Barbara County

34-year veteran sworn in to No. 2 position in Sheriff's Department; several other promotions announced

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has tapped a 34-year veteran of his department to serve as the next undersheriff.

Solomon “Sol” Linver was promoted Monday to the No. 2 position in the Sheriff’s Department.

He replaces Barney Melekian, who left in June to join the county’s Executive Office as the assistant county executive officer over public safety.

Linver has has served as the chief of law enforcement operations the past year.

Previously, he worked a wide variety of assignments, including four years as the Isla Vista Foot Patrol lieutenant, where he helped design the current Isla Vista sheriff’s station. He was also the agency’s first high tech crimes investigator.

He has led the Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Investigations Bureau and the Operations Support Division.

“Sol Linver has impressive qualifications and extensive experience as a law enforcement practitioner at the line, supervisory, management, command and executive levels,” Brown said in announcing the appointment. “He is a man of integrity who is bright, caring and unsurpassed in his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office.I am proud to promote him as our organization’s second in command.”

Linver said he is honored so take on his new role.

“I can say that 34 years ago as a young deputy, I never thought in my wildest dreams I might be the undersheriff for this amazing agency,” he said. “I want to thank the sheriff for his belief and confidence in me to hold this position. It is my privilege to help provide the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office with the support, tools and training they need to do their best.”

Linver’s promotion was part of a promotion ceremony held Monday at at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

In addition to Linver, Brown announced the appointments of a chief deputy, a commander, two sergeants, a records manager, a financial office professional, an administrative office professional and a correctional counselor.

» Craig Bonner, a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to chief deputy of law enforcement operations.

» Kevin Huddle was promoted to commander of South County operations.

» Gary Wilberding, who has 22 years of law enforcement experience, was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Goleta Valley.

» Matthew Fenske was promoted to sergeant, assigned to South County Operations and Goleta Valley patrol.

» Susan Campbell is now a records supervisor assigned to criminal records.

» Kristie Velasco is now a financial office professional-senior.

» Michele Hague is now an administrative office professional-senior.

» Timothy Tibbetts was promoted to correctional counselor.

