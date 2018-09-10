Monday, September 10 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Sol’ Linver Promoted to Undersheriff of Santa Barbara County

34-year veteran sworn in to No. 2 position in Sheriff's Department; several other promotions announced

Sheriff Bill Brown and Undersheriff Sol Linver. Click to view larger
Sol Linver, right, was sworn in Monday as the new undersheriff for Santa Barbara County. He is a 34-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 10, 2018 | 6:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has tapped a 34-year veteran of his department to serve as the next undersheriff.

Solomon “Sol” Linver was promoted Monday to the No. 2 position in the Sheriff’s Department.

He replaces Barney Melekian, who left in June to join the county’s Executive Office as the assistant county executive officer over public safety.

Linver has has served as the chief of law enforcement operations the past year.

Previously, he worked a wide variety of assignments, including four years as the Isla Vista Foot Patrol lieutenant, where he helped design the current Isla Vista sheriff’s station. He was also the agency’s first high tech crimes investigator.

He has led the Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Investigations Bureau and the Operations Support Division.

“Sol Linver has impressive qualifications and extensive experience as a law enforcement practitioner at the line, supervisory, management, command and executive levels,” Brown said in announcing the appointment. “He is a man of integrity who is bright, caring and unsurpassed in his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office.I am proud to promote him as our organization’s second in command.”

Sheriff Bill Brown swears in department members during promotion ceremony. Click to view larger
Sheriff Bill Brown swears in Undersheriff Sol Linver, Chief Deputy Craig Bonner, Commander Kevin Huddle, Sgt. Gary Wilberding and Sgt. Matthew Fenske at a ceremony Monday at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Linver said he is honored so take on his new role.

“I can say that 34 years ago as a young deputy, I never thought in my wildest dreams I might be the undersheriff for this amazing agency,” he said. “I want to thank the sheriff for his belief and confidence in me to hold this position. It is my privilege to help provide the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office with the support, tools and training they need to do their best.”

Linver’s promotion was part of a promotion ceremony held Monday at at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

In addition to Linver, Brown announced the appointments of a chief deputy, a commander, two sergeants, a records manager, a financial office professional, an administrative office professional and a correctional counselor.

» Craig Bonner, a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was promoted to chief deputy of law enforcement operations. 

» Kevin Huddle was promoted to commander of South County operations.

» Gary Wilberding, who has 22 years of law enforcement experience, was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Goleta Valley.

» Matthew Fenske was promoted to sergeant, assigned to South County Operations and Goleta Valley patrol.

» Susan Campbell is now a records supervisor assigned to criminal records.

» Kristie Velasco is now a financial office professional-senior.

» Michele Hague is now an administrative office professional-senior.

» Timothy Tibbetts was promoted to correctional counselor.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sheriff Bill Brown swears in department members during promotion ceremony. Click to view larger
From left, Records Supervisor Susan Campbell, Financial Office Professional-Senior Kristie Velasco, Sheriff Bill Brown, Administrative Office Professional-Senior Michele Hague and Correctional Counselor Timothy Tibbetts. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 