Sol Soccer Club Offering Free Spring Clinics for Girls

Sol Soccer Club invites Santa Barbara-area girls to participate in one of its free spring soccer clinics beginning Wednesday, April 9 at La Colina Junior High School.

The free spring clinics offer a special opportunity for girls who are interested in playing on a Sol SC team to meet their coaches and experience club soccer or come just to learn about the wonderful game of soccer.

The clinics are two-hour sessions over four days starting at 4:30 p.m., with check-in beginning at 4 p.m. Each session includes soccer instruction as well as games and will be led by experienced, friendly soccer coaches. Participants can register online by clicking here.

Following the clinics, participants are invited to join a Sol team for the 2014-15 soccer season, which runs August to May.

Sol SC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was established to provide female athletes ages 6 to 18 with soccer specific training, instruction and clinic participation aimed at increasing their interest and involvement in the sport of soccer.

Participation in sports plays a major role in promoting the healthy development of girls. Regular physical activity can reduce symptoms of stress and depression among girls. Girls who participate in sports are more likely to experience academic success and graduate from high school than those who do not play sports. Girls who play sports in high school go on to earn 7 percent higher annual wages than their non-athlete peers.

“Being a member of the Sol Soccer Club will connect girls to the larger soccer community. This community offers positive, physically active, female soccer playing role models that they may not otherwise be exposed to,” said d’Alary Dalton, CEO and founder. “I want all girls to experience the joys of soccer and all of the benefits of sports participation.”

Sol SC is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide an environment that supports lifelong participation in soccer by developing, designing and delivering a soccer specific program that fosters the individual girl’s ethical, social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth. The success of Sol SC will be measured by how fully they accomplish their aspirations, not by win/loss records. Through their efforts to achieve excellence, Sol SC pursues the ultimate goal of competitive sports: to play for the sake of the game.

— d’Alary Dalton is the CEO and founder of Sol Soccer Club.