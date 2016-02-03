Sol U12 Girls Make It to State Cup Quarters

Youth Sports

The Sol Soccer Club’s under-12 girls team advanced to the Round of 32 of the Governor’s Bracket at the California Youth Soccer Association’s State Cup. The bracket had more than 80 teams.

“We advanced the furthest out of any Santa Barbara-based team in that bracket of the competition,” said coach J.R. Eskilson. “Advancing to the Round of 32 was a massive accomplishment for this team after failing to make it out of pool play at last year's State Cup. The group continues to develop and play good soccer.”

The Sol was eliminated by South Bay Matrix, which it tied in group play.

Team members are Hayley Hoang, Emma Grabenstetter, Jada Olayemi, Riley Green, Alexandria Gully, Anya Grant, Zia Katsapetses, Mia Cannizzaro, Annie Rice, Pearl Schaefer, Sadie Stout, Francesca Castellarin, Jenna Cameron, Rachel Cameron and Liz Perez.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.