Solar Panels a Solution for Potentially Massive Power Outages

The World Business Academy, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Santa Barbara, formally filed documents describing how this area can avoid potentially disastrous power outages that Southern California Edison (SCE) says can happen at any time.

The Academy’s plan includes an all-out effort to provide solar-generated power to Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, called “Powering Paradise.”

The project will provide discounts to local residents who install solar panels and backup power systems to protect their homes in case of emergency, and it will be explained and discussed at a community meeting this coming Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015 at the JadeNow Gallery in Santa Barbara at 6 p.m.

At this meeting a contractor from Allen Construction will describe the installation process and will answer questions.

The South Coast area could be without power for weeks, the SCE said in a report to the California Public Utilities Commission, because long-distance transmission towers are old and can fail completely during a serious storm, fire or earthquake.

The Utility’s plan to address this issue falls short, and the Academy’s plan can bridge the gap.

Solar panels on homes, on business rooftops and over public parking areas could produce sufficient renewable energy for a Santa Barbara “microgrid," eliminating the blackout threat, saving money for homeowners and businesses and producing income by selling excess power back to the Utility.

The World Business Academy asks SCE to make full development of this community-based resource a high-priority project.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Academy’s vision for distributed renewable energy “is about exercising latent talent that resides in all of us, to a collective call and collective engagement . . . that kind of thinking is a better approach than the status quo.”

The plan of the World Business Academy is an aggressive, scientifically sound and economically viable answer to the ambitious goals posed by State legislation and local climate change goals.

— Daniel P. Molina is the director of communications at the World Business Academy.