Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:19 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Solarize Santa Barbara Deadline Extended

Free Educational Workshop Tuesday Night

By Jefferson Litten for the Community Environmental Council | August 11, 2014 | 8:40 p.m.

In May 2014, the Community Environmental Council launched Solarize Santa Barbara, a community-led, group-purchasing program for solar panels.

Since May, the program has already helped more than 20 local homeowners switch to solar power.

In light of the program’s success, CEC recently announced that the Solarize program deadline has been extended to Sept. 13, giving homeowners an extra four weeks to go solar through the program.   

The Solarize Santa Barbara group-purchasing effort allows local homeowners to capture a group- purchase price from pre-vetted solar installers.

CEC selected two solar installer partners (SunRun/REC Solar and Allen Energy) for Solarize Santa Barbara after a rigorous application and evaluation process.

The two installers have agreed to offer local residents a fixed, discounted price for solar panels through the Sept. 13th deadline.  

The program is available to homeowners in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and the surrounding unincorporated areas. CEC is also running a concurrent Solarize Carpinteria program for residents of Summerland and Carpinteria.   

CEC is hosting a free educational workshop Tuesday night at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (1535 Santa Barbara Street – Jefferson Hall) at 6:30 p.m. The workshop will cover solar technologies, the benefits of solar, energy efficiency and explain how solar helps homeowners save money.    

Jefferson Litten, CEC’s Solarize Program Manager, hopes that more residents take advantage of the program before it closes in September.

“With Solarize Santa Barbara, homeowners have a great opportunity to power their homes with sunshine and see real savings,” he said.

To find out more about Solarize Santa Barbara, visit www.solarizesantabarbara.org or call 805.963.0583 x 105.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 