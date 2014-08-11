Solarize Santa Barbara Deadline Extended

In May 2014, the Community Environmental Council launched Solarize Santa Barbara, a community-led, group-purchasing program for solar panels.

Since May, the program has already helped more than 20 local homeowners switch to solar power.

In light of the program’s success, CEC recently announced that the Solarize program deadline has been extended to Sept. 13, giving homeowners an extra four weeks to go solar through the program.

The Solarize Santa Barbara group-purchasing effort allows local homeowners to capture a group- purchase price from pre-vetted solar installers.

CEC selected two solar installer partners (SunRun/REC Solar and Allen Energy) for Solarize Santa Barbara after a rigorous application and evaluation process.

The two installers have agreed to offer local residents a fixed, discounted price for solar panels through the Sept. 13th deadline.

The program is available to homeowners in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and the surrounding unincorporated areas. CEC is also running a concurrent Solarize Carpinteria program for residents of Summerland and Carpinteria.

CEC is hosting a free educational workshop Tuesday night at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara (1535 Santa Barbara Street – Jefferson Hall) at 6:30 p.m. The workshop will cover solar technologies, the benefits of solar, energy efficiency and explain how solar helps homeowners save money.

Jefferson Litten, CEC’s Solarize Program Manager, hopes that more residents take advantage of the program before it closes in September.

“With Solarize Santa Barbara, homeowners have a great opportunity to power their homes with sunshine and see real savings,” he said.

To find out more about Solarize Santa Barbara, visit www.solarizesantabarbara.org or call 805.963.0583 x 105.