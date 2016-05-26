Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:06 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Solarize Santa Barbara Launches Program to Help Residents Go Solar

The Community Environmental Council program educates residents considering renewable energy and connects them to local solar panel companies

Solarize Santa Barbara program director April Price speaks during the program’s 2016 launch.
Solarize Santa Barbara program director April Price speaks during the program’s 2016 launch.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 26, 2016 | 7:44 p.m.

The gigawatt of solar energy generated by the Tri-County region is enough to power a quarter of a million homes for a year, said Jefferson Litten, the Community Environmental Council’s director of energy and climate programs.

The CEC is hoping to add to that figure with its Solarize Santa Barbara program, which launched its 2016 iteration this week.

The program’s launch took place on the property of Santa Barbara residents NancyBell Coe and Bill Burke, who installed their own solar panels in the first Solarize program in 2011.

In attendance were representatives of CEC and their solar company partners and Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

Solarize Santa Barbara offers educational workshops for South Coast residents thinking of going solar. The workshops cover tax credits, net metering, and other solar-power considerations homeowners might not be familiar with.

Program users have until August 18 to secure a discounted contract with California Solar Electric or Sun Pacific Solar Electric, which were picked to be program partners by a committee of local experts, Litten said.

From there, participants have a year to install their panels.

“I think solar is a no-brainer,” Burke told the group. Since switching over, he said, his and Coe’s electricity bill has dropped by 90 percent.

“These are things can be done and not only save us economically, but really help our environment and help us achieve those renewable energy goals that we all talk about,” Carbajal said.

“We talk about this world that we want, but unless we take steps, unless we create a movement, unless we enlist partners and stakeholders and a sense of community to work towards the same goal, we will never get there.”

Solarize Santa Barbara provides continued support for participants as they navigate their homes’ conversion to solar panels, said April Price, the program’s director. The program has helped 475 homeowners go solar, Litten said.

“The growth of solar and the growth of the Solarize program over the past five years has been nothing short of phenomenal,” he said.

The program is hosting two upcoming workshops — one at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara’s Jefferson Hall at 6 p.m. on June 2 and another at the Goleta Valley Community Center’s Room 1 at 6 p.m. on June 21.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 