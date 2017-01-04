Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:31 am | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Solid 3-Point, Free-Throw Shooting Lead Westmont Men

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | January 4, 2017 | 8:12 a.m.

Sean McDonnell scored 20 points and Cory Blau added 18 as NAIA No. 7-ranked Westmont Men's Basketball (14-1, 3-0) defeated No. 14 Arizona Christian (12-2, 0-2 GSAC) on its home court Tuesday night by a score of 79-71.

McDonnell added seven rebounds to his statistical totals while Blau contributed a career-high seven assists.
 

Three-point buckets, free throws and Warrior defense turned out to be the story of the night. Westmont was 8 for 17 (.471) from long distance while the Firestorm made 5 of 23 from beyond the arc (.217).
 
"Every time you go on the road to ACU it is a challenging place to play," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "Our guys played with incredible poise and great mental toughness. On place you see mental toughness is how you shoot from the free-throw line and we were 25 of 29, which is a pretty good percentage.
 
"I think the defense we played for most of the game was really locked in," offered the coach. "We held the conference's leading scorer Chris Sterling to eight points under his average and Matt Willkomm, who hails from Arroyo Grande and went to Allan Hancock College, scoreless."
 
Sterling averages 20.6 points per game while Willkomm adds another 11.1 per game for the Firestorm.
 
Westmont's Hayden Anderson, playing in front of his hometown crowd, tallied 15 points and three assists.
 
"Every time Hayden plays in his hometown he is really special," noted Moore. "He was the one who guarded Sterling. Hayden shot it well, missing just one field goal. It was a perfect homecoming game."
 
Also scoring in double figures were Sean Harman and Jerry Karczewksi who notched 12 points each. Harman also had five rebounds and Karczewksi dished off three assists.
 
The Warriors return home from Arizona to prepare for Saturday's showdown with No. 3 Biola (15-1, 1-1 GSAC). The Eagles were 66-64 winners over The Master's (11-2, 1-2) on Tuesday. Tip-off on Saturday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

