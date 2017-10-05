Girls Volleyball
Solid Passing Keys Bishop Diego Volleyball Sweep
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 5, 2017 | 8:31 p.m.
Bishop Diego's serve receive made the difference in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 girls volleyball sweep over Santa Clara on Thursday night at the Brick House.
"Tonight was about passing," Bishop coach John Sener said. "Our primary passers Marynicole Ramirez, Flor Bustos and Anna Coronado all showed up big tonight."
Bishop improved to 6-1 in the Frontier League.
