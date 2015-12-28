Solimar Fire Declared Fully Contained Ahead of Schedule

Advice

The Solimar Fire south of Carpinteria was declared fully contained Monday evening, a day ahead of schedule.

At 5 p.m., Ventura County Fire Department officials said they had completed building containment lines around the 1,388-acre blaze south of Carpinteria

Full control of the blaze was expected Tuesday, according to Incident Commander Norm Plott.

The blaze broke out late on Christmas night, resulting in evacuations of homes at Solimar Beach and a 14-hour closure of Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura.

Less than 10 fire personnel remained assigned to the nearly 2-square-mile fire Monday night, mainly to patrol for possible hot spots or flare-ups.

Two injuries to firefighters were reported during the fire, which officials have said was caused by arcing power lines on private oil-company property owned by California Resources Corp.

