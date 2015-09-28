Solo Climber and Adventurer Mike Libecki Stars in Nat Geo Live Presentation at UCSB

Outdoors

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents climber Mike Libecki and his gripping National Geographic Live presentation titled "Untamed Antarctica" Sun., Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. at UCSB's Campbell Hall.

Few had seen it, and no one had ever set foot on it: Bertha’s Tower, a 2,000-foot spire in Antarctica’s Wohlthat Range that was nearly inaccessible, surrounded by a solid sheet of ice that was almost impossible to traverse.

Libecki, a veteran of over sixty climbing expeditions and first ascents on seven continents, plus Oceania, had photographed the peak from a distance on a previous trip to Queen Maud Land. Libecki was eager to get closer still.

“I’ve got the keys to the castle,” he said. Joined by three companions, he set off on a National Geographic-supported mission to explore and climb ⎯ if possible – in the Wohlthats.



Irresistible to Libecki and company for its remoteness and snow-free summit, they faced furious katabatic winds of near-hurricane force, their gear was shredded, their supplies were buried in snowdrifts and an experiment with a snow kite went disastrously wrong — and all this was before they even started to climb.

With humor and enthusiasm to match his courage and resolution, Libecki brings audiences through his hair-raising adventure. Join him for a presentation filled with behind-the-scenes images and stories that couldn’t make it into the account published in the September 2013 issue of National Geographic magazine.

About Mike Libecki

Libecki has two top passions: obeying his addiction for exploring the most remote, exotic and untouched locations on the planet to climb big walls and other mysterious adventures, and being a dedicated father to his daughter.

He has been on over 60 expeditions and established multiple first ascents in such areas as Afghanistan, Antarctica, Baffin Island, Guyana, Greenland, China, Madagascar, Kyrgysztan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Venezuela, Yemen, Indonesia, Philippines and Africa.

He has been to these areas multiple times, as well as many other remote islands around the globe. More than half of these have been solo expeditions and solo first ascents. His four passports have over one hundred stamped pages from around the world.

Libecki has received numerous grants and awards: he is two-time winner of the Shipton-Tilman Grant from W.L. Gore & Associates, four-time winner of the Mugs Stump Award, two-time winner of the Lyman Spitzer Cutting Edge Award, two-time winner of the Copp-Dash Inspire Award, three-time winner of the Polartec Challenge Grant and winner of the Mountaineering Fellowship Grant and the Helly Hansen Mountain Award from the American Alpine Club.

He has received the Athlete Ambassador of the Year Award from Clif Bar, the Sharp End Award from the Access Fund from the American Alpine Club, the Banff Centre Mountain Grant.

Tickets are $25 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students with a current student I.D. and $15 for youth ages 18 and under. (Student I.D. required for high school age).

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

The National Geographic Live series sponsors are Lynda Weinman, Bruce Heavin, and Sheila & Michael Bonsignore.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–2016 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.