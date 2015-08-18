Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Solo Exhibition ‘Celebrations’ by Margaret Singer Opens at Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO David Selberg with Artist Margaret Singer at the opening of her solo art exhibit. Click to view larger
Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO David Selberg with Artist Margaret Singer at the opening of her solo art exhibit.
By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | August 18, 2015 | 4:09 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara and the community welcomed local artist Margaret Singer to the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara Wednesday, Aug. 12, marking the opening of her solo art exhibit, “Celebrations.” 

Community members filled the gallery to meet Margaret and take a look at her thought-provoking, mixed-medium paintings.

“Celebrations” will be on display at the Leigh Block Gallery — located at 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara — until Oct. 31, 2015. 

Singer, 94, began painting as a child and began taking art classes following her arrival in America after leaving Nazi Germany. Singer turned to painting, using it as a journal to chronicle stages in her life, including the hostile times in Germany.  

"With the coming of the Nazis, a sense of malaise pervaded our lives. Children threw stones at us, calling us names. Jewish people began to disappear," says Margaret Singer about her childhood in Frankfurt, Germany. Margaret, her sister Paula and her brothers Sidney and Henry fled to America, and so began her decades long career in painting.
 

"All the years that I've been painting, I paint the same subjects...the people walking, marching and faces that haunt me," said Singer.

While some of her artwork reflecting her thoughts, other projects have turned to celebrating the beauty of nature and the universe around her.

Singer chose to name the exhibit “Celebrations,” as she is grateful to have made it past her 94th birthday and believes life and the universe are good.   

Singer’s artwork has been featured at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, under former Museum Director Donald Bear, as well as Gallery 113, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Abstract Art Collection, the Santa Barbara Art Association and numerous shows.

She has taught figure and landscape painting through Santa Barbara City College’s adult education program for 20 years.

Singer will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., a volunteer hospice organization.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 