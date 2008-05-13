The opening of the newly restored Granada Theatre has wrought changes, including an emotional weekend with the Santa Barbara Symphony�s farewell to the storied Arlington Theatre.
Soloist Puts the Sweet in Symphony’s Bittersweet Farewell
Young Augustin Hadelich shows fine form and a mature sensibility as the orchestra plays its final concert at the Arlington Theatre.
Led by Conductor Nir Kabaretti, the symphony played its final concert in the Arlington: Ludwig van Beethoven�s Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 with soloist Augustin Hadelich, Richard Strauss� Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24, and Maurice Ravel�s Bolero.
Hadelich, in his early 20s, shows a sure technique coupled with a mature sensibility. The audience roared at the end of Beethoven�s concerto (the only violin concerto he composed) and gave the soloist a standing ovation. He responded with a brief encore, a brilliant unaccompanied work by Nicolo Paganini.
After the intermission, the orchestra played Strauss� Death and Transfiguration (Tod und Verklarung, Op. 24), a work clearly influenced by Richard Wagner. As has often been observed, Wagner and Strauss both produced tremendously exciting works.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic recently performed at the Granada, playing music from Gotterdamerung (or Twilight of the Gods, as it is known familiarly). I find something a bit preposterous about all of Wagner�s gods and German mysticism. Strauss, at 26, managed to show more restraint in Death and Transfiguration.
The �plot,� by Strauss himself, is simple, a dying poet longing for transformation on Earth and attaining it only upon the transition brought by death. The orchestra was fully sensitive to this aching conflict, the strings especially vibrant with the assistance of guest concertmaster Serena McKinney.
The last item on the program was Ravel�s Bolero. In discussing the concert with my sister afterward, I muttered something about the �bloody Bolero.� She laughed and said, �Don�t be so critical. You listened to it all the time when you were a teenager.�
I suppose I might have listened to it a fair amount, when I was in my early teens. But it is another one of the wearier works that gets dragged out by the symphony all too frequently.
Nir Kabaretti has certainly settled in well as the new conductor. Gisele Ben-Dor is a happy memory, but she had a penchant for scheduling modern works by little-known Latin American composers. Between Ravel and the little-known Latinos, I�ll take the Latinos any day.
The symphony has the summer off and will return in the fall to play at the Granada. The dear Arlington will have other shows, and life will go on.
My hope for the fall is more innovative symphonic music and fewer clich�s.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.