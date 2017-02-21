Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Solomon Hills Wines Served at State Department Dinner

By Lacey Fussel for Muse Wine Management | February 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Two wines from Solomon Hills Estate, in the Santa Maria Valley, were served at a dinner hosted by the U.S. Secretary of State in honor of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb. 14.

State Department Executive Chef Jason Larkin selected the Solomon Hills wines to accompany the winter-inspired menu.

The 2013 Solomon Hills Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay was paired with the first course, a Cauliflower Velouté with Porcini mushrooms and crispy parsnips.

This was followed by the main course, a monkfish "Osso Buco" served with a smoked tomato-saffron broth and stewed heirloom beans, and paired with the 2012 Solomon Hills Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir.

Attendees enjoyed the wines so much that the wines accompanied the secretary of State on his trip to Germany the next day.

“We are so pleased to know that Chef Larkin and the U.S. State Department sees the Solomon Hills Estate wines as much jewels in their crown as we see them in ours," said Master Sommelier Will Costello, estate ambassador for Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Estate Wines.

"To serve them for Prime Minister Netanyahu, and on Valentine's Day at that, is really a great honor," he said.

Solomon Hills Estate is owned by the Miller family, fifth-generation farmers. For more information visit www.biennacidoestate.com.

— Lacey Fussel for Muse Wine Management.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 