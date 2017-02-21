Solomon Hills Wines Served at State Department Dinner

Two wines from Solomon Hills Estate, in the Santa Maria Valley, were served at a dinner hosted by the U.S. Secretary of State in honor of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb. 14.

State Department Executive Chef Jason Larkin selected the Solomon Hills wines to accompany the winter-inspired menu.

The 2013 Solomon Hills Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay was paired with the first course, a Cauliflower Velouté with Porcini mushrooms and crispy parsnips.

This was followed by the main course, a monkfish "Osso Buco" served with a smoked tomato-saffron broth and stewed heirloom beans, and paired with the 2012 Solomon Hills Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir.

Attendees enjoyed the wines so much that the wines accompanied the secretary of State on his trip to Germany the next day.

“We are so pleased to know that Chef Larkin and the U.S. State Department sees the Solomon Hills Estate wines as much jewels in their crown as we see them in ours," said Master Sommelier Will Costello, estate ambassador for Bien Nacido and Solomon Hills Estate Wines.

"To serve them for Prime Minister Netanyahu, and on Valentine's Day at that, is really a great honor," he said.

Solomon Hills Estate is owned by the Miller family, fifth-generation farmers. For more information visit www.biennacidoestate.com.

— Lacey Fussel for Muse Wine Management.