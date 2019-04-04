Solomon Nahooikaika’s Stirring Relay Leg Highlights Carpinteria’s Meet With Santa Paula

Track & Field

Solomon Nahooikaika made up a 30-meter deficit on the third leg of the 4x400 relay and Victor Rinaldi ran a strong anchor leg to give Carpinteria the victory in a meet record time against Santa Paula on Thursday in a Citrus Coast League track & field meet.

Santa Paula won the boys competition 82.5-43.5, while the Carpinteria girls were victorious, 102-32.

Nahooikaika ran his lap of the relay in a personal best of 50.5, and the Warriors won in 3:34.96.

Rinaldi took top honors in the 400 with a time of 51.21.

Isaac DeAlba won the shot out with a toss of 46-10.5

On the girls side, Savannah Alvarez and Josie Gordon were double winners. Alvarez took the long jump (15-3) and triple jump (30-9.25), while Gordon captured the 100 and 200.

Caton Pettine cleared 8-6 in the pole vault for a personal best and a meet record. Breanna De Lira lowered her PR to 65.66 to win the 400 and Sallury Hernandez also had a PR of 99-4 to win the discus.