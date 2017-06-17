Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Solstice Kicks off With Music, Dance in Alameda Park

Opening ceremonies Set for 4 p.m. Friday

The 43rd annual Solstice parade will march up State Street Saturday afternoon.
The 43rd annual Solstice parade will march up State Street Saturday afternoon. (Scott London)
By Robin Elander for Summer Solstice Celebration | June 17, 2017 | 11:11 a.m.

With the theme of Celebrating Unity, the 2017 Summer Solstice Celebration will start at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, with opening ceremonies at Alameda Park.

"It's all about celebrating unity and honoring our local nonprofits serving our community," said Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander. "The Solstice team has a show-stopping schedule of preview performances planned on Friday night."

Opening ceremonies are co-directed by Jenny Sullivan, Randy Tico and Jenna Tico. Some 60 food and other vendors will be at the park during the weekend.
 
Live musical performances will feature Zephan and The Tribe, World Dance for Humanity, and the Soulstice Sol All-Star Band, 5-9 p.m. Friday, A $4 happy hour will be offered in the beer garden with DJ Darla Bea and $5 bites.

The 43rd annual Solstice parade starts at noon Saturday at the corner of State and Cota streets and continues to Alameda Park.

DJ music is on tap until 1:15 p.m. The Afro-Cuban jazz band Panzumo performs next, followed by the David Segall Band. From 4-5 p.m., the R&B band Area 51 plays, then U.S. Elevator and the group Superstoked are on until 8 p.m.   
 
Youth bands curated by Matt Molloy will perform on the Santa Barbara Street side of the park. The Youth Stage is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, the Santa Barbara Middle School and the Santa Barbara Office of Arts and Culture.

Among the acts performing on the Youth Stage will be The Living Spirit from 1-2 p.m. when a children's parade will begin.

On Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m., the group Derinkuyu is tentatively on. From 3-3:15 p.m., Santa Barbara’s School of Belly Dance performs. Brambles and Friends takes the stage 3:30-4:30 p.m. and Soul Cats plays 4:30-6 p.m.

— Robin Elander for Summer Solstice Celebration.
 
 

 
