Monday, June 25 , 2018, 1:37 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Solvang Resident’s Jolly ‘Good’ Christmas Trees Brighten Downtown

Martin Good's delivery service, providing potted trees for businesses and governments, has branched out to surrounding communities

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 11, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

When Solvang celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011, the city turned to Solvang resident Martin Good to help celebrate.

The city wanted to place 100 Christmas trees downtown to ring in the occasion so they turned to Good, who the year before had started his own Christmas tree home delivery business.


 
Partnering with downtown businesses, the request for trees kept growing, starting with 65 and eventually shooting up to 130. 

"I never expected there would be that much interest," Good said. "Downtown was gorgeous with Christmas trees."

Three years later, Good is still decorating Solvang with Christmas trees and has branched out to Buellton, Los Olivos, Lompoc and Santa Ynez. Good has the trees delivered from Oregon, and the original concept was to deliver "living" Christmas trees still attached to root bulbs, pot them and deliver them to people's homes for the holidays.

He started off with residential customers, decorating the pots with a colorful red wrap. In 2011, he moved away from residential customers onto businesses and local governments. 

Good stores the trees on a property west of Buellton, where he leases the space. This year, he lost some trees because of the drought, so he ordered some cut trees to supplement, he said. 

Five living Christmas trees currently light up Solvang Park, potted by Good and his crew. 

"It is our signature that identifies the trees as being part of a Christmas display around town," Good said.

Good, his three adult children and a small crew delivered them on a rented flatbed truck to the various locations this year. 

He delivers the Nordmann, noble and balsam fir trees, wraps them, waters them and then picks them up afterward and takes them away. He said only one tree has been stolen in four years.

Good, a videographer and former Brooks Institute instructor, has been so busy delivering trees that he has yet to set one up in his own house.

"It's a lot of work, but it is also a lot of fun," Good said, "especially to see all the trees downtown."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 