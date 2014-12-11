Solvang Resident’s Jolly ‘Good’ Christmas Trees Brighten Downtown

When Solvang celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011, the city turned to Solvang resident Martin Good to help celebrate.



The city wanted to place 100 Christmas trees downtown to ring in the occasion so they turned to Good, who the year before had started his own Christmas tree home delivery business.

Partnering with downtown businesses, the request for trees kept growing, starting with 65 and eventually shooting up to 130."I never expected there would be that much interest," Good said. "Downtown was gorgeous with Christmas trees."Three years later, Good is still decorating Solvang with Christmas trees and has branched out to Buellton Lompoc and Santa Ynez . Good has the trees delivered from Oregon, and the original concept was to deliver "living" Christmas trees still attached to root bulbs, pot them and deliver them to people's homes for the holidays.He started off with residential customers, decorating the pots with a colorful red wrap. In 2011, he moved away from residential customers onto businesses and local governments.Good stores the trees on a property west of Buellton, where he leases the space. This year, he lost some trees because of the drought, so he ordered some cut trees to supplement, he said.

Five living Christmas trees currently light up Solvang Park, potted by Good and his crew.



"It is our signature that identifies the trees as being part of a Christmas display around town," Good said.



Good, his three adult children and a small crew delivered them on a rented flatbed truck to the various locations this year.



He delivers the Nordmann, noble and balsam fir trees, wraps them, waters them and then picks them up afterward and takes them away. He said only one tree has been stolen in four years.



Good, a videographer and former Brooks Institute instructor, has been so busy delivering trees that he has yet to set one up in his own house.



"It's a lot of work, but it is also a lot of fun," Good said, "especially to see all the trees downtown."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.