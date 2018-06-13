Solvang Animal Rescue Team Operator Sentenced to 2 Years of Informal Probation

A Solvang animal rescue operator has been sentenced to two years of informal probation for her conviction on three misdemeanor counts and also was ordered to avoid neighbors linked to seven other criminal charges.

Julia Di Sieno, 57, who operates Animal Rescue Team, appeared before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Rigali for her sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning.

In May, jurors found Di Sieno not guilty of two counts of stalking, two counts of making criminal threats and one count each of contempt of court, assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

She was found guilty of violating an order to surrender firearms, possessing a deadly weapon and contempt of court.

Di Sieno’s neighbors, Richard and Mary Nohr, had alleged the woman harassed them by yelling obscenities, throwing rocks at their house, howling like a coyote, shining a flood light on their house and playing loud music.

The interactions led to the stalking and criminal threats charges that prompted the order for Di Sieno to surrender her firearms.

However, law enforcement officers determined Di Sieno did not turn over the weapons and ammunition in her residence, leading to the four additional misdeameanor criminal charges.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found a Glock pistol, a Ruger revolver, a pink semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a Browning pistol and a tranquilizer rifle, according to court documents.

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various caliber also were found, along with a baton similar to those used by law enforcement officers.

She also was accused of hitting a different neighbor, Jay Bardessono, with the driver's side mirror of her vehicle after following him into the El Rancho Marketplace parking lot in late March.

Di Sieno testified in her own defense during the trial and also called several friends and the neighbor from the other side of her Carriage Drive property outside Solvang's city limits.

She claimed neighbors had filed at least 20 complaints have been filed with various county and state agencies about the animal rescue operations.

She also said the bright lights shining on the Nohrs' house served as a countermeasures due to the video camera they pointed at her home.

Deputy District Attorney Steven Li prosecuted the case and Di Sieno was represented by Deputy Public Defender Kevin Dubrall.

Criminal protective orders issued in the case ended with the sentencing, but the judge issued an order that Di Sieno should not molest, annoy, threaten or harass the Nohrs, her immediate neighbors.

“Obviously, if I were her I would try to limit my contact with those people,” Rigali said.

Additionally, she was ordered to have no contact with Bardessono.

“As the trial judge I do not understand why she followed the guy over to the market,” Rigali said.

While on probation, Di Sieno may not possess firearms, she, her home and her vehicle are subject to being searched by law enforcement officers at any time, the judge said.

She was also ordered to pay $450 in assorted fines and fees.

After the sentencing, Di Sieno declined to comment to Noozhawk.

“What you did is a disgrace,” Di Sieno said to a Noozhawk representative.

Noozhawk first reported Di Sieno’s arrests and misdemeanor charges that ultimately added up to 10.

Last year, Santa Barbara County Planning and Development officials issued a cease and desist order to the Animal Rescue Team.

While Di Sieno touted the cancellation of the cease and desist order, she said the state had tacked on a few limitations to Animal Rescue Team’s permit, which now prohibits treating coyotes, all deer and other large animals at the facility.

After the sentencing Wednesday, an attorney for the Nohrs and Bardessono welcomed continued protections for her clients, but said she remained skeptical whether Di Sieno can comply with the restrictions.

"During recent months, we have spoken to numerous people who are fearful of Ms. Di Sieno and reviewed hundreds of documents evidencing bizarre and troubling interactions she has had with individuals both locally and across the nation," said Naomi Dewey, a partner with the firm Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray LLP. "Many of them were afraid to come forward, and we commend those that did speak out."

