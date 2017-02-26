Solvang Antiques Spring Art Show Ready to Bloom

Exhibit will feature new paintings by Betty Carr and Howard Carr.

A favorite time of year for the Judith Hale Gallery, in Solvang Antiques, is the annual Spring Art Show. A champagne reception with the artists will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 1693 Copenhagen Drive.

There will be demonstrations by some of the artists and an opportunity to visit with others.

“The beauty of spring will be the focus of this show, with new works of the artists in oil, pastel, and sculpture of bronze and wood,” said Judith Hale. “New works by Betty Carr and Howard Carr will be featured in the exhibit.”

The Carrs are Arizona residents, and long-time painters, known in the Scottsdale School for their teaching and workshops in oil and watercolor. Betty Carr was recently invited to be a member of the Impressionist Painters of America, an exclusive designation.

“Recent travels to Italy have invigorated Betty with scenes of Italian cafes, and small harbors," Hale said. "Wonderful lush colors are vividly brushed on her canvas.”

Howard Carr also is known for his teaching, but has set that aside to exclusively create his paintings. His renderings are quick and loose, utilizing his skills at impressionistic scenes.

“Our new exhibit includes beach and coastal scenes, and a vivid flower shop,” said Hale.

Dirk Foslien will be at the opening and present a demonstration, Hale said.

“Dirk, who is trained in the techniques of the Old Masters, is known for his oil paintings, especially of our local region and the flowering hillsides,” Hale said. “Many collectors own his beautiful works of oak trees and poppies.”

Foslien also has broadened his visibility with figurative paintings, some from the basis of Old Masters works, as well as his own material.

“It is such a pleasure to watch a painting develop into a beautiful work of art,” said Hale.

Sculptor Angie Whitson, a Gold Medal winner in the California Art Club for her figurative works, will attend as well.

“Also joining us is Janeen Behl, known for her pastel paintings and bronze sculptor, Marty Goldstein, creator of a very humorous line of dogs,” said Hale.

For more information, go to solvangantiques.com or contact Hale at 686-2322.

— Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques.