Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Antiques Spring Art Show Ready to Bloom

Exhibit will feature new paintings by Betty Carr and Howard Carr.

Dirk Foslien’s painting “Moss Cove at Point Lobos Reserve.”
Dirk Foslien’s painting “Moss Cove at Point Lobos Reserve.” (Judith Hale Gallery)
By Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques | February 26, 2017 | 12:08 p.m.

A favorite time of year for the Judith Hale Gallery, in Solvang Antiques, is the annual Spring Art Show. A champagne reception with the artists will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 1693 Copenhagen Drive.

There will be demonstrations by some of the artists and an opportunity to visit with others.

“The beauty of spring will be the focus of this show, with new works of the artists in oil, pastel, and sculpture of bronze and wood,” said Judith Hale. “New works by Betty Carr and Howard Carr will be featured in the exhibit.”

The Carrs are Arizona residents, and long-time painters, known in the Scottsdale School for their teaching and workshops in oil and watercolor. Betty Carr was recently invited to be a member of the Impressionist Painters of America, an exclusive designation.

“Recent travels to Italy have invigorated Betty with scenes of Italian cafes, and small harbors," Hale said. "Wonderful lush colors are vividly brushed on her canvas.”

Howard Carr also is known for his teaching, but has set that aside to exclusively create his paintings. His renderings are quick and loose, utilizing his skills at impressionistic scenes.

“Our new exhibit includes beach and coastal scenes, and a vivid flower shop,” said Hale.

Dirk Foslien will be at the opening and present a demonstration, Hale said.

“Dirk, who is trained in the techniques of the Old Masters, is known for his oil paintings, especially of our local region and the flowering hillsides,” Hale said. “Many collectors own his beautiful works of oak trees and poppies.”

Foslien also has broadened his visibility with figurative paintings, some from the basis of Old Masters works, as well as his own material.

“It is such a pleasure to watch a painting develop into a beautiful work of art,” said Hale.

Sculptor Angie Whitson, a Gold Medal winner in the California Art Club for her figurative works, will attend as well.

“Also joining us is Janeen Behl, known for her pastel paintings and bronze sculptor, Marty Goldstein, creator of a very humorous line of dogs,” said Hale.

For more information, go to solvangantiques.com or contact Hale at 686-2322.

— Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 