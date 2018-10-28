Solvang Antiques Holiday Art Show Features Artists Demonstrations

From eagles and seascapes to still lifes, horses and hummingbirds, Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery’s annual show presents its Holiday Art Show opening Friday, Nov. 23.

A reception with artists will be noon- 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24. Each Saturday, from noon-4 p.m., through Dec. 15, artists will be demonstrating their various specialties. The art show runs through Dec. 31.

Twelve of the gallery’s recognized artists will be featured in the holiday show: Joe Barbieri, Keith Batcheller, Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Bill Churchill, Dirk Foslien, Sheryl Knight, Joe Mancuso, Richard Myer, Barron Postmus, Mary Kay West and Angie Whitson.

Works include vibrant paintings in oil and pastel along with wood carvings and bronze sculptures.

Demonstrating at the opening reception and in December is long-time gallery regular Foslien, who is known for his California landscapes and seascapes. Foslien is trained in the techniques of the Old Masters and works in oil.

Myer, a dedicated sculptor, is known for his ability to sculpt during the Quick Draw, completing a foundry-ready original work within the 60 minutes allowed. Myer will be demonstrating at the Nov. 24 reception.

Painting is West’s passion and she has become noted for her exquisite renditions of birds. West will be demonstrating at the reception and in December.

Whitson, known for her limited-edition bronze sculpture and limited-edition etchings using the soft ground technique with aquatint will also attend the reception.

Batcheller, a painter and illustrator, is the gallery’s newest artist. He said he loves painting Western subjects, wildlife and landscapes that tell a story.

Batcheller began his professional career in New York City as an illustrator. He has also done movie posters for several Hollywood studios, including more than 50 for Walt Disney Studios.

For more information, visit solvangantiques.com/gallery-events.

— Heather Simioni for Solvang Antiques.