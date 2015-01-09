Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:20 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Solvang Bids Farewell to Holidays with Christmas Tree Burn

Annual event also serves as fire-safety demonstration by Santa Barbara County Fire Department

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 9, 2015 | 10:16 p.m.

A firefighter demonstrates how readily a Christmas tree will burn. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

A Santa Ynez Valley post-holiday tradition illuminated the night sky Friday in Solvang, capping the city’s weeks-long Julefest celebration 

Solvang's Annual Christmas Tree Burn is held in the fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive, under the supervision of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

For more than a week, area residents have been adding their no-longer-needed Christmas trees to the pile — minus stands and ornaments.

The powerful spectacle ignites the New Year and heralds the end of Solvang’s Julefest celebration, organizers said.

The event culminating the Christmas season also is one of the largest fire-safety demonstrations and community gatherings. Before igniting the larger pile, Fire Department staff demonstrated how quickly flames can consume a dry tree.

And firefighters reminded residents should not attempt to burn their own Christmas trees, which can be disposed of properly by taking them to an event like this or recycled in a green waste container.

This year’s Julefest theme was “The Spirit of Giving” and the celebration since Dec. 1 featured living Christmas trees displayed in the town, the traditional community tree-lighting ceremony, a parade and live Nativity Pageant, plus much more. 

The Solvang Parks & Recreation Department coordinated the event, which also included live entertainment and refreshments for purchase.

For more information about Solvang activities go here

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Attendees at the annual Christmas tree burn in Solvang Friday night pose with Santa Barbara County firefighters. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 