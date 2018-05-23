Solvang Gas Main Rupture Causes Evacuations

Construction crews working in Solvang ruptured a 2-inch gas main which caused evacuations Wednesday afternoon in the area of Old Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The rupture was reported at 2:22 p.m. behind the New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, and responding County Fire engine companies evacuated nearby buildings, grocery store, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and County Fire personnel blocked roadways in the area, Zaniboni said.

Authorities remained on scene as they waited for the gas company to respond, turn off the gas and repair the main.

Zaniboni said crews were waiting on PG&E, but Solvang gas service is provided by the Southern California Gas Company.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.