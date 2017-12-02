Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Rolls Out the Welcome to Celebrate ‘A Danish Tradition’ at Annual Julefest Parade

Vikings of Solvang serve as grand marshals in recognition of long history of local philanthropy as town's Christmas celebration continues

Riding in a place of honor in Solvang’s annual Julefest Parade on Saturday were the Vikings of Solvang, the parade grand marshals who were recognized for their charitable work in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Sporting a seasonal bow and with tongue hanging out of her mouth, Daisy Bemis walks in Solvang’s Julefest Parade on Saturday.

An angel in the Solvang Nativity Pageant waves while riding aboard the float in the Julefest Parade.

Solvang City Councilwomen Joan Jamieson and Karen Waite take turns waving to the crowds during the annual Julefest Parade.

The Santa Ynez Youth Jazz Band performs while travleing along the Julefest Parade route .

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School band members march in the Julefest Parade.

Members of Cruz Dance & Entertainment perform in the Julefest Parade.

Kali Larsent is decked out in Christmas clothing to walk with Jessica Larsen and Marshmallow with the entry from Summerset Farm in the Julefest Parade.

Garcia Dance Studio’s youngest performers wave to spectators at the Solvang Julefest Parade.

The nonprofit Vikings of Solvang raise funds to help residents with medically related needs not covered through traditional means.

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 2, 2017 | 3:35 p.m.

Sailing along Mission Drive in their signature ship near the start of Saturday’s Julefest Parade, the Vikings of Solvang rode in a place of honor in recognition of their year-round philanthropy.

The charitable organization served as this year’s parade grand marshals for the annual procession along Solvang’s streets, including Mission and Copenhagen drives and adjacent streets Saturday morning. The night before, the members also were recognized during the Julefest tree-lighting ceremony.

The nonprofit Vikings raise funds to help residents with medically related needs not covered through traditional means.

Since 1974, the Vikings have given out more than $2.7 million to improve quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County.

One of the organization’s signature events, set for Monday in Buellton, is an annual invitation-only Christmas party for hundreds of special-needs students from around the North County.

Boasting nearly 200 members, the Vikings meet monthly to review requests for help.

Organizers said the mission of the Vikings reflects “A Danish Tradition,” the theme of this year’s Julefest Parade.

Youths and adults, horses and motorcycles — Danish-made Nimbus, of course — made up the parade as hundreds of people lined sidewalks.

Mariah Higbee of Solvang brought her 11-week-old son, Weston, to his first Julefest Parade, something she had attended many times.

“It’s a tradition,” she said. “It’s my first year with my baby it makes it really special.”

Laura Kath marked her 11th year serving as announcer of the parade organized by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau on behalf of the City of Solvang.

Entries named winners of awards given for the Solvang Julefest Parade were:

» Best Theme Oriented (“A Danish Tradition”) — Vikings of Solvang

» Best Float — Julia Tipolt State Farm Insurance Agency Toy Town

» Best Equestrian Entry —Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit

» Best Vehicle Entry — 1963 VW Beetle “Herbie the Love Bug” by Sherieff Family

» Best Musical Entry — Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band

» Best Performance Group — Paws at Play

» Best Overall Entry — Santa Ynez Valley High School Robotics Team 5136 (Sleigh)

The Julefest Parade is just one of many events planned as part of the Danish-themed community’s month-long celebration. Click here for a schedule.

The Solvang Nativity Pageant, another tradition in the valley, will occur at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St. Performances are free with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The pageant includes actors and live animals, along with narration by Stephanie Zimbalist, carrying on role once fulfilled by her father, the late Efrem Zimbalist Jr.

Julefest wraps up Jan. 5 with Solvang’s annual Christmas tree burn.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

