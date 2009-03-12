Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Century Riders Take to County Highways Saturday

Half-Century and Century bicycle rides' routes traverse parts of highways 246 and 1.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 12, 2009 | 4:57 p.m.

The Solvang Century (100 mile) and Half-Century (50 mile) bicycle rides will take place along portions of Highway 246 and Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County Saturday.

The 100-mile ride will begin with a staggered start from 6 to 8 a.m.  The 50-mile ride will begin with a staggered start at 9:30 am.

The 50-mile ride will begin and end in Solvang at the Royal Scandinavian Inn, located on Alisal Road near the intersection of Copenhagen Drive.  This ride will include a portion of Highway 246 between Solvang and Lompoc. 

The 100-mile ride will also begin and end at the royal Scandinavian Inn and will include portions of Highway 246 (Mission Drive), Highway 1 from Lompoc to the Harris Grade, Highway 135 in Orcutt and Highway 135 (Broadway) in Santa Maria.

During this bicycle event, Caltrans reminds motorists to “share the road” with the bicyclists.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans’ District 5 Public Affairs office at 549.3318 or can visit the District 5 website, http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm.

