Solvang Chamber Banquet to Serve Up Smorgasbord of Awards

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Community Awards Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Root 246, 420 Alisal Road, Solvang.

The evening event begins at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by a plated surf 'n turf dinner, dessert, and a live auction. Entertainment will be provided by the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band led by director Kay Dominguez. Tickets will be sold for raffle items.

“Grow Your Community, Think Solvang First is the theme of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, selected for its enthusiastic message that reflects the growth within our chamber and in our generous community,” says John Martino, chamber president.

The banquet will honor: Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Winery of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, City Employee of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Most Philanthropic of the Year, and Linda Johansen Spirit of the Community Award.

There also will be public service awards, tourism award, and merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations including the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, service clubs and nonprofits.

Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by calling the chamber, 688-0701. For more information, call Susie Harrison at the chamber.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is a 501©6 nonprofit.

— Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce.