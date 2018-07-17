Tuesday, July 17 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Chamber of Commerce Awarded $250,000 Economic Development Contract with City

By Solvang Chamber of Commerce | July 17, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a two-year, $250,000 economic development contract with the city of Solvang, in partnership with the Solvang Economic and Planning Department.

The funding grant will, in part, aid in the chamber of commerce’s ability to conduct a tenant mix consultant study costing $50,000. The budget was presented during the past few months, with plans to increase new branding for the city: “Do business in the Heart of Santa Barbara County,” “Shop in the Heart of the Valley and Santa Barbara County” and “Be Danish, Come to Solvang!”

Part of the chamber’s new marketing plan is to work closely with KEYT to produce 12 monthly commercials and explore the Los Angeles market for new business. The chamber’s goal is to bring experiences and entertainment retailers to Solvang.

“These days, the customers want an exciting interaction when spending, with personalized services that create memories,” said Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Mendizza of Solvang’s ZFolio Gallery added: “As the malls continue to die, retailers everywhere struggle to come up with a reason as to why people should spend both extra time and money to visit their stores. It's hard to whip yourself into a shopping frenzy when you're sitting at home in your bathrobe, staring at a screen. In their race to out-Walmart, retailers everywhere forget the real reason we need stores. What is that reason? Is the buying race over? Has Amazon won? The shopping race has become the struggle to create experiences that are worth paying for … that’s just the beginning.”

Beard continued: “With this funding, it’s up to the chamber to economically increase growth by convincing new businesses to settle in Solvang. Due to our Northern European architectural design, the windmills, bakeries, and our Danish culture and history, Solvang gets 1.5 million visitors per year. And we’re still considered one of the safest towns in the state of California. Why wouldn’t you want to do business in the heart of the Santa Barbara County … in Solvang?”

 

