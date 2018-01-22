Solvang Chamber Sets Awards Banquet

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced the Annual Community Awards Banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 29, at Root 246. This year, Aaron Petersen and Kim Jensen will emcee the event.
Linda Johansen, as honoree chair, will present the Large Business and the Spirit of the Community awards that evening.
The evening festivities begin with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by a plated surf ‘n turf dinner, dessert and a live auction. Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items.
Entertainment will be provided by Scott Topper Productions, the Solvang Conservancy led by director Diane Byington, and the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band led by director Kay Dominguez.
Red Carpet “Jubilee” Night in Solvang, Grow Your Community, Think Solvang First is the 2018 theme, selected for its enthusiastic message that reflects the growth within the chamber and in its generous community, the chamber said.
The awards banquet will honor:
Large Business of the Year
Small Business of the Year
Restaurant of the Year
Winery of the Year
Ambassador of the Year
City Employee of the Year
Nonprofit of the Year
Most Philanthropic of the Year
Linda Johansen Spirit of the Community Award
Public Service awards
Tourism Award
Merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations including the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Service Clubs and nonprofits.
Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by calling the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, 688-0701. Call Tracy Beard at the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with any questions.
The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is a 501©6 nonprofit.
— Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce.