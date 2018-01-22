Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:43 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Chamber Sets Awards Banquet

By Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce | January 22, 2018 | 4:56 p.m.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced the Annual Community Awards Banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 29, at Root 246. This year, Aaron Petersen and Kim Jensen will emcee the event.

Linda Johansen, as honoree chair, will present the Large Business and the Spirit of the Community awards that evening.

The evening festivities begin with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by a plated surf ‘n turf dinner, dessert and a live auction. Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items.

Entertainment will be provided by Scott Topper Productions, the Solvang Conservancy led by director Diane Byington, and the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band led by director Kay Dominguez.

Red Carpet “Jubilee” Night in Solvang, Grow Your Community, Think Solvang First is the 2018 theme, selected for its enthusiastic message that reflects the growth within the chamber and in its generous community, the chamber said.

The awards banquet will honor:
    Large Business of the Year
    Small Business of the Year
    Restaurant of the Year
    Winery of the Year
    Ambassador of the Year
    City Employee of the Year
    Nonprofit of the Year
    Most Philanthropic of the Year
    Linda Johansen Spirit of the Community Award
    Public Service awards
    Tourism Award
    Merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations including the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Service Clubs and nonprofits.

Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by calling the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, 688-0701. Call Tracy Beard at the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with any questions.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is a 501©6 nonprofit.        

— Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

 
