Solvang Chamber Sets Awards Banquet

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced the Annual Community Awards Banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 29, at Root 246. This year, Aaron Petersen and Kim Jensen will emcee the event.

Linda Johansen, as honoree chair, will present the Large Business and the Spirit of the Community awards that evening.

The evening festivities begin with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction, followed by a plated surf ‘n turf dinner, dessert and a live auction. Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items.

Entertainment will be provided by Scott Topper Productions, the Solvang Conservancy led by director Diane Byington, and the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band led by director Kay Dominguez.

Red Carpet “Jubilee” Night in Solvang, Grow Your Community, Think Solvang First is the 2018 theme, selected for its enthusiastic message that reflects the growth within the chamber and in its generous community, the chamber said.

The awards banquet will honor:

Large Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

Winery of the Year

Ambassador of the Year

City Employee of the Year

Nonprofit of the Year

Most Philanthropic of the Year

Linda Johansen Spirit of the Community Award

Public Service awards

Tourism Award

Merit awards honoring volunteers from multiple organizations including the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Service Clubs and nonprofits.

Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by calling the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, 688-0701. Call Tracy Beard at the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with any questions.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is a 501©6 nonprofit.

— Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce.