When in Solvang, Celebrate Chinese New Year

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) and the Solvang Chamber of Commerce are launching 2018 Chinese New Year "welcome” promotions this month, said Tracy Farhad, SCVB executive director.

Chinese New Year 2018 is Friday, Feb. 16, with festivities starting on Chinese New Year’s Eve, Feb. 15. The holiday, also known as Spring Festival, runs through Saturday, March 2.

“Solvang is excited to welcome many Chinese visitors year-round and we especially want them to enjoy our hospitality during their ‘Spring Festival’ vacation," Farhad said.

"Similar to our December holidays, Chinese New Year is celebrated by 20 percent of the world’s population. Schools are on vacation for a month and an estimated 200 million Mainland Chinese people travel long distances during this time," Farhad said.

"Our 2018 welcome promotions are part of our ongoing China Ready initiatives including educating local business owners about Chinese culture and customs as well as working with Chinese tour operators, travel agents and media,” Farhad said.

New SCVB promotions for 2018 are Happy Chinese New Year 2018 window posters, as well as temporary sidewalk chalk stencils in Mandarin characters that mean "wish you good fortune," a common Chinese New Year greeting, SCVB said.

Solvang businesses are invited to participate in the following new programs and promotions:

» Display city-approved temporary “Happy Chinese New Year” posters, Feb. 9-March 3.

To welcome Chinese visitors to a business or organization, signs in Mandarin Chinese will be available at SCVB, 436 Alisal Road, Ste. G; and Solvang Chamber of Commerce, 485 Alisal Road #245 (Fredrik’s Court); or call 688-6144 for delivery.

Permitted signs must be taken down by March 3 with no other signage allowed.

» Menus translated in Chinese for free. Restaurants and food purveyors may submit up to five menu items on restaurant letterhead for complimentary translation to Chinese through the SCVB.

Chinese menus can be displayed in the window or in permanent display cases permitted by the city of Solvang all year. Translations can include photos of food items. Chinese diners prefer hot breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, SCVB said.

Send menu descriptions to Daniel Lahr, SCVB sales/special programs manager, at [email protected] or call 688-6144 for assistance.



Also, during 2018 Chinese New Year, SCVB in cooperation with Dunn Middle School of Los Olivos is continuing its hospitality program with Mandarin-speaking student volunteers at the Solvang Visitors Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive.

Chinese students trained with Visitors Center manager Dean Klitgaard in October as part of a pilot program to learn about Solvang’s heritage, as well as current attractions and activities. They will be volunteering periodically during February.



SCVB is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, its Northern European culture, cuisine, shopping, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Denmark.”

For more about the China Ready programs, contact Lahr, 688-6144; email [email protected]; or visit www.solvangusa.com/group-tours/china-ready.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.