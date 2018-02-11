Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:37 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

When in Solvang, Celebrate Chinese New Year

By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | February 11, 2018 | 1:41 p.m.

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) and the Solvang Chamber of Commerce are launching 2018 Chinese New Year "welcome” promotions this month, said Tracy Farhad, SCVB executive director.

Click to view larger

Chinese New Year 2018 is Friday, Feb. 16, with festivities starting on Chinese New Year’s Eve, Feb. 15. The holiday, also known as Spring Festival, runs through Saturday, March 2.

“Solvang is excited to welcome many Chinese visitors year-round and we especially want them to enjoy our hospitality during their ‘Spring Festival’ vacation," Farhad said.

"Similar to our December holidays, Chinese New Year is celebrated by 20 percent of the world’s population. Schools are on vacation for a month and an estimated 200 million Mainland Chinese people travel long distances during this time," Farhad said.

"Our 2018 welcome promotions are part of our ongoing China Ready initiatives including educating local business owners about Chinese culture and customs as well as working with Chinese tour operators, travel agents and media,” Farhad said.

New SCVB promotions for 2018 are Happy Chinese New Year 2018 window posters, as well as temporary sidewalk chalk stencils in Mandarin characters that mean "wish you good fortune," a common Chinese New Year greeting, SCVB said.

Solvang businesses are invited to participate in the following new programs and promotions:

» Display city-approved temporary “Happy Chinese New Year” posters, Feb. 9-March 3.

To welcome Chinese visitors to a business or organization, signs in Mandarin Chinese will be available at SCVB, 436 Alisal Road, Ste. G; and Solvang Chamber of Commerce, 485 Alisal Road #245 (Fredrik’s Court); or call 688-6144 for delivery.

Permitted signs must be taken down by March 3 with no other signage allowed.

» Menus translated in Chinese for free. Restaurants and food purveyors may submit up to five menu items on restaurant letterhead for complimentary translation to Chinese through the SCVB.

Chinese menus can be displayed in the window or in permanent display cases permitted by the city of Solvang all year. Translations can include photos of food items. Chinese diners prefer hot breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, SCVB said.

Send menu descriptions to Daniel Lahr, SCVB sales/special programs manager, at [email protected] or call 688-6144 for assistance.
 
Also, during 2018 Chinese New Year, SCVB in cooperation with Dunn Middle School of Los Olivos is continuing its hospitality program with Mandarin-speaking student volunteers at the Solvang Visitors Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive.

Chinese students trained with Visitors Center manager Dean Klitgaard in October as part of a pilot program to learn about Solvang’s heritage, as well as current attractions and activities. They will be volunteering periodically during February.
 
SCVB is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, its Northern European culture, cuisine, shopping, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Denmark.”

For more about the China Ready programs, contact Lahr, 688-6144; email [email protected]; or visit www.solvangusa.com/group-tours/china-ready.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 