Solvang Fired Up for Annual Christmas Tree Burn

Solvang will conclude its annual Julefest Celebration with the traditional Christmas Tree Burn event on Friday, Jan. 9.

The burn is sponsored by the City of Solvang Parks & Recreation Department and supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Solvang's annual Christmas Tree Burn is held on the fields of Old Mission Santa Inés at 1760 Mission Drive. In addition to the tree burn, the Fire Department will give the public a fire safety demonstration addressing the dangers of Christmas tree fires before the pile is ignited. There will also be live music, a food truck and other concessions.

The event starts at 5 p.m. People are encouraged to arrive early.

All area residents are invited to bring their tree (stands and ornaments must be removed) to the burn pile beginning Tuesday, Dec. 30. For more information, call the City of Solvang at 805.688.5575.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department strongly advises that people do not attempt to burn their own Christmas trees. Christmas trees can be disposed of properly by bringing them to an event like this or recycled in a green waste container.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.