Solvang Gets Fired Up for City’s Annual Christmas Tree Burn

The free event at Old Mission Santa Ines includes a safety demonstration and brings an end to the Julefest celebration

Solvang Christmas Tree Burn Click to view larger
Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department supervise the annual Christmas tree burning event Friday night in Solvang. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 4, 2019 | 8:30 p.m.

The free Solvang Christmas Tree Burn & Safety Demonstration on Friday night wrapped up the Danish-themed city’s holiday celebration.

Residents and tourists gathered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the fields of the Old Mission Santa Inés for the traditional end to the community’s Julefest events.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department supervised the event, reported to be one of the largest fire safety demos and community gatherings on California's Central Coast and coordinated by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department. 

Live entertainment was provided, and refreshments were available for purchase. 

Santa Ynez Valley residents have brought their Christmas trees — minus stands and ornaments — to the burn pile in the past few days. 

However, since the Thomas Fire raged in December 2017, some residents have questioned the wisdom of the tradition.

Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau on behalf of the City of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley and other area businesses.

This year’s Julefest celebration coincided with Solvang being named last month by Reader’s Digest as “The Best Christmas Town in California” and by the New York Post as one of "The 10 Best Christmas Towns in America."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Ynez Valley residents and visitors watch the trees burn. Click to view larger
Santa Ynez Valley residents and visitors watch the trees burn. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

