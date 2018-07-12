Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 3:01 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro Announces Upcoming Retirement

man speaking at podium
Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro speaks during this year’s State of the City.  (Santa Ynez Valley Star photo)
By Victoria Martinez for the Santa Ynez Valley Star | July 12, 2018 | 11:12 a.m.

Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro announced his plans to retire at the end of 2018 during the July 9 city council meeting.

Vidro has been the city’s manager since 2006.

“I appreciate the 12 years that I’ve served here and really enjoy the councils that I have worked for,” Vidro shared after his announcement.

Some in attendance shared their appreciation for Vidro.

“This is a personal disappointment for me…he’s responsible for the city we live in now,” Mayor Jim Richardson said.

“You’ve been an incredible asset to this town, to the Santa Ynez Valley,” Visit SYV President and CEO Shelby Sim shared.

Councilmember Karen Waite also thanked Vidro for his help and support since she joined the council last October.

When asked by Councilmember Ryan Toussaint what next steps the council should be taking to hire a new city manager, Vidro recommended the council hire an executive recruitment firm to lead the search for his replacement.

Vidro will present the council with recruitment firm options at their July 23 meeting.

[Click here for more stories from the Santa Ynez Valley Star.]

