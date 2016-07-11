Solvang City Planners to Hold Public Workshop for Sidewalk Master Plan

“Public input is vital to successfully develop and update the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan,” said Matt van der Linden, Public Works director. “We really appreciate hearing from the community and we value their input.”

Locals are encouraged to come and voice their thoughts, opinions and preferences about where future sidewalks should be constructed.

The public workshop will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2016, in the Solvang City Council Chambers, located at 1644 Oak Street.

Residents, property owners and business owners are invited to the City of Solvang ’s public workshop to update the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >