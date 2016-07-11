Solvang City Planners to Hold Public Workshop for Sidewalk Master Plan

Residents, property owners and business owners are invited to the City of Solvang’s public workshop to update the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan.
The public workshop will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2016, in the Solvang City Council Chambers, located at 1644 Oak Street.
Locals are encouraged to come and voice their thoughts, opinions and preferences about where future sidewalks should be constructed.
“Public input is vital to successfully develop and update the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan,” said Matt van der Linden, Public Works director. “We really appreciate hearing from the community and we value their input.”
— Lisa Martin represents the City of Solvang.