Event Opens Door to Making Homes More Energy Efficient

Challenge will focus on 50 Solvang residences

3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann, center, with home-efficiency experts at 50 Home Challenge kick-off. Click to view larger
3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann, center, with home-efficiency experts at 50 Home Challenge kick-off.  (Courtesy photo)
By Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast | October 27, 2017 | 11:37 a.m.

Residents and local leaders came together Oct. 18 to launch the 50 Home Challenge, an initiative between Santa Barbara County’s emPower Central Coast program and the nonprofit CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Project).

The challenge is to retrofit 50 single-family homes in Solvang to make them more energy efficient.

Attendees learned about resources available through the challenge and benefits from making energy improvements, such as upgrading a home’s insulation, furnace and air conditioning, and installing solar.

Held at Solvang City Hall, the event featured emPower and CHERP staff members, who gave guests an opportunity to sign up for a home energy assessment with an emPower Energy Coach, and receive a detailed report on their home energy use.

Some lucky homeowners walked away with raffle prizes, including three Nest Learning Thermostats.

The 50 Home Challenge is open to all Solvang residents. To learn more, visit www.empowersbc.org or call Marisa Hanson, 568-3530, to schedule a free home energy assessment.

“The 50 Home Challenge brings together everything a homeowner would need to complete home energy upgrades that will have impacts well beyond your property and even the county,” said 3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who was at the event.“

"With our hot summers and cool winters, Solvang is the perfect climate for this opportunity," she said.

"I’m proud to see so many residents taking the steps that will lower their energy costs, make their homes more comfortable, and make a real difference for our environment,” Hartmann said.

“Seeing the energy and enthusiasm for the 50 Home Challenge in Solvang has been incredible,” said Devon Hartman, CHERP’s executive director.

“We all want to create a more comfortable and healthier living space, but I also met so many people who really want to make more environmentally friendly choices," he said.

"This effort starts at home, and I can’t wait to see what the people of Solvang are able to achieve,” he said.

— Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast.

 

