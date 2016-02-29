Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau Announces 2016 Board of Directors

Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the 2016 officers and members of the SCVB board of directors,

“It is wonderful to have these outstanding leaders of the Solvang business community serve as volunteer board members to guide our city’s strategic tourism marketing efforts.”

The five board members were ratified and installed at the Jan. 25, 2016, Solvang City Council Meeting: President Jeff Paaske, Solvang Restaurant; Vice-President and Secretary Kim Jensen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates; Treasurer and CFO Susan Williams, Wandering Dog Wine Bar; Director David Rasmussen, Rasmussen’s; Director Angie Horn, Hamlet Inn & Atterdag Inn and Honorary Board Member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist, Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to promote the City of Solvang. Known as “California’s Little Denmark,” the city features Northern European culture, cuisine, arts and attractions.

