Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau Names 2018 Board of Directors

Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, is pleased to announce the 2018 officers and members of the SCVB board of directors.

“These outstanding leaders of Solvang’s business community serve as volunteer board members to encourage the development of new promotional programs, oversee our strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's multimillion-dollar tourism industry," Farhad said. "We are privileged to have their knowledge and experience to guide us.”

All Solvang CVB board members are either active business owners or executive-level managers, or property owners of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of the city of Solvang.

The 2018 board members are: president Kim Jensen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates; vice president/secretary Angie Horn, Hamlet Inn & Atterdag Inn; treasurer/CFO Mathew Raab, Fresco Valley Café; directors Laura Hanberg, Treats Clothing Boutique, and Art Sevtap, Sevtap Winery; and honorary board member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist.

SCVB board members have committed to attend regular monthly meetings, held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St. All meetings are open to the public; the schedule is subject to change with prior notification as well as some special meetings are held throughout the year.

For more information, contact Farhad at 805.688.6144 or [email protected].

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, known as “California’s Little Denmark” featuring Northern European culture, cuisine, arts and attractions.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.