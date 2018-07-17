Tuesday, July 17 , 2018, 2:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Business

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau Names 2018 Board of Directors

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau Click to view larger
Members of the new 2018 board of directors of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau are, from left, president Kim Jensen, honorary board member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, vice president/secretary Angie Horn, directors Art Sevtap and Laura Hanberg, and treasurer/CFO Mathew Raab. (Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau photo)
By Laura Kath for the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | July 17, 2018 | 12:22 p.m.

Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, is pleased to announce the 2018 officers and members of the SCVB board of directors.

“These outstanding leaders of Solvang’s business community serve as volunteer board members to encourage the development of new promotional programs, oversee our strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's multimillion-dollar tourism industry," Farhad said. "We are privileged to have their knowledge and experience to guide us.”

All Solvang CVB board members are either active business owners or executive-level managers, or property owners of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of the city of Solvang.

The 2018 board members are: president Kim Jensen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates; vice president/secretary Angie Horn, Hamlet Inn & Atterdag Inn; treasurer/CFO Mathew Raab, Fresco Valley Café; directors Laura Hanberg, Treats Clothing Boutique, and Art Sevtap, Sevtap Winery; and honorary board member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist.

SCVB board members have committed to attend regular monthly meetings, held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St. All meetings are open to the public; the schedule is subject to change with prior notification as well as some special meetings are held throughout the year.

For more information, contact Farhad at 805.688.6144 or [email protected].

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, known as “California’s Little Denmark” featuring Northern European culture, cuisine, arts and attractions.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 