Solvang Visitors Bureau Seeks Applicants for 2017 Board of Directors

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) is seeking two new members to serve a two-year term of office on its board of directors starting in January 2017.

The SCVB is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, its northern European culture, cuisine, shopping, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Little Denmark.”

Members of the SCVB Bureau Board of Directors encourage the development of new promotional programs and oversee the strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's tourism industry.

Tracy Farhad, SCVB executive director, said the applicants must be either an active business owner or executive level manager, or the property owner of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of Solvang for a minimum of two years prior to Dec. 31, 2016.

Applicants must be willing to commit to attending regular monthly SCVB board meetings held at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at Solvang City Hall. The meeting schedule is subject to change with prior notification and some special meetings are required throughout the year.

Individuals interested in a board position should send a one-page statement describing his/her vision for Solvang tourism promotion, his/her unique contributions, and a brief biography to Farhad via email to [email protected] or letter to her at Post Office Box 70, Solvang, CA 93464; no later than close of business on Dec. 8, 2016.

The current five SCVB board members were ratified and installed at the Jan. 25, 2016, Solvang City Council meeting are:

President Jeff Paaske, Solvang Restaurant; Vice-President/Secretary Kim Jensen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates; Treasurer/CFO Susan Williams, Wandering Dog Wine Bar.

Directors: David Rasmussen, Rasmussen’s; Angie Horn, Hamlet Inn & Atterdag Inn; and Honorary Board Member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist, Solvang Chamber of Commerce. Paaske's and Rasmussen's terms are coming to a close in January 2017.



For additional information or assistance, call Farhad at 688-6144 or email at [email protected]

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.