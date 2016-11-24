Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Solvang Visitors Bureau Seeks Applicants for 2017 Board of Directors

By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | November 24, 2016 | 9:12 a.m.

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) is seeking two new members to serve a two-year term of office on its board of directors starting in January 2017.

The SCVB is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, its northern European culture, cuisine, shopping, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Little Denmark.”

Members of the SCVB Bureau Board of Directors encourage the development of new promotional programs and oversee the strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's tourism industry.

Tracy Farhad, SCVB executive director, said the applicants must be either an active business owner or executive level manager, or the property owner of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of Solvang for a minimum of two years prior to Dec. 31, 2016.

Applicants must be willing to commit to attending regular monthly SCVB board meetings held at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at Solvang City Hall. The meeting schedule is subject to change with prior notification and some special meetings are required throughout the year.

Individuals interested in a board position should send a one-page statement describing his/her vision for Solvang tourism promotion, his/her unique contributions, and a brief biography to Farhad via email to [email protected] or letter to her at Post Office Box 70, Solvang, CA 93464; no later than close of business on Dec. 8, 2016.

The current five SCVB board members were ratified and installed at the Jan. 25, 2016, Solvang City Council meeting are:

President Jeff Paaske, Solvang Restaurant; Vice-President/Secretary Kim Jensen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates; Treasurer/CFO Susan Williams, Wandering Dog Wine Bar.

Directors: David Rasmussen, Rasmussen’s; Angie Horn, Hamlet Inn & Atterdag Inn; and Honorary Board Member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist, Solvang Chamber of Commerce. Paaske's and Rasmussen's terms are coming to a close in January 2017.
 
For additional information or assistance, call Farhad at 688-6144 or email at [email protected]

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 