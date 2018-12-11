Pixel Tracker

Solvang Council Opposes Cannabis Farm Proposed Just Outside City Limits

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 11, 2018 | 10:42 p.m.

The Solvang City Council has gone on record opposing a cannabis-growing operation proposed for land adjacent to the city limits after hearing concerns from neighbors last month.

The council voted unanimously on Monday night to adopt a resolution expressing its opposition to the 15,648-square-foot mixed-light cannabis cultivation/processing operation at 988 Fredensborg Road.

An application filed Oct. 31 by the Steven Cori Decker Revocable Living Trust for Santa Barbara Cannabis LLC seeks to add a production operation on 5.2 acres.

The Fredensborg site sits in Santa Barbara County jurisdiction, so the Solvang City Council has no role in approving the project. The resolution opposing the application will be submitted to the Santa Barbara County planning staff. 

The council’s action came after resident Jeff Jacobsen and others asked the panel to take a stance.

“The cornerstone of our opposition really centered on the county’s own ordinance. The county’s own ordinance states their intent was to protect neighborhood character and minimize potential for negative impacts on people, communities and the environment,” Jacobsen said Monday night.

We Watch, the only citizen organization focused on land-use issues in the Santa Ynez Valley, also opposed the proposal.

“We Watch shares your concerns,” Nancy Emerson said, adding that the organization has linked with those in other areas of the county experiencing problems from cannabis operations. 

Councilwoman  Joan Jamieson said the organization also may want to mention the cannabis-growing operations conflicting with dark sky lighting.  The organization has fought to keep the Santa Ynez Valley a dark sky region to benefit star-gazers

“These things are going to be very bright,” Jamieson said. “They’re in the valley already and you see them for miles, so I would make lighting a major issue.”

In a letter provided to Noozhawk, applicant Steve Decker from Santa Barbara Cannabis LLC said the plans calls for a craft cannabis cultivation and development company, with a primary focus on developing strains for medical uses. 

“The operation will be in full compliance with all requirements and restrictions Santa Barbara County has put into place for a cannabis-related operation on our agriculturally zoned property,” Decker wrote in the letter sent to neighbors.

He said the “quiet operation” would have about seven employees coming to the site on a daily basis.An additional seven employees will reside on site in our existing home; mostly family members. 

“We will be visually obscured, from most directions, by the facility’s location on our site. This will be accomplished through plant screening and the natural topography of the site,” he said.

The product won’t be sold at the site, he added.

“Our facilities will be built new, from the ground up. It will be a state-of-the-art sealed hybrid greenhouse. That is, unlike conventional greenhouses, it will be sealed. There will be no odor emitted from the facility. “

Use of growing lights in the greenhouses would be paired with system to black out any light being emitted from the greenhouses, he added.

