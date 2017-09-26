Solvang City Council Stalls Again on Filling Vacant Seat

The Solvang City Council's stalemate over how to fill the vacancy in its ranks continued this week, with members deciding to set a special meeting to tackle the topic a fourth time.

The vacancy was created Aug. 28 when Councilman Hans Duus resigned, saying he had moved out of the city.

The council has been deadlocked over whether to follow its previously established protocol to appoint the runner-up from the last election, solicit applications from multiple candidates to pick someone to fill the slot, or hold a special election, estimated to cost between $6,000 and $28,000.

The runner-up, businesswoman Karen Waite, who lost her bid for a seat on the council less than a year ago by a handful of votes, has said she still wants the job.

“I actually am the most qualified candidate to fill this vacancy,” Waite said, ticking off a list of her public service and community service roles since moving to the valley in 1996. “I’ve lived all over the world and Solvang is the best place I’ve ever lived.”

A number of speakers Monday night also favored following the protocol to appoint the runner-up, with 241 Solvang residents signing a petition that the council should adhere to its policy.

“To change the rules in the middle of the process is not only unfair and wrong, it would set a dangerous precedent,” former councilman Ed Skytt said.

Mayor Jim Richardson said whoever is appointed, whether it’s Waite or someone else, must start running for election in less than a year.

The next election is November 2018, with the filing period opening in July. The person appointed to fill the vacancy would have to run for election to finish the final two years of the term.

“I believe in the election process,” Richardson said, adding that Waite worked to win the seat along with the other candidates in 2016.

The mayor asked Councilman Ryan Toussaint if he would want the protocol, adopted in 2009, followed if he had ended up in third place in the last election instead of Waite.

“I know that the protocol would have been changed if it was me down there. That’s my conviction,” Toussaint said. “I’m voting my conviction.”

“The protocol wouldn’t be changed,” Richardson said.

A motion to appoint Waite failed on a 2-2 vote, with Richardson and Councilwoman Joan Jamieson in favor and Toussaint and Councilman Neill Zimmerman opposed.

Other motions to take applications also failed as audience members shouted their displeasure.

“I like the idea of doing a special meeting next week to get it resolved before the next council meeting,” Zimmerman said near the end of the discussion, adding that a delay would give him some time to think about it.

An advocate for holding a special election, Zimmerman called the council protocol for the filling the vacancy with a runner-up “absurd.”

Jamieson noted the council, including Zimmerman, reviewed and approved the protocol in 2015.

"Don't renege on your vote because maybe you did not read it," Jamieson said. "Shame on you."

Even setting a special meeting proved contentious. Since the Planning Commission meets Monday night, Richardson tried to set a council meeting for Monday afternoon.

“It’s kind of hard for me to tell you what my schedule is right now,” Toussaint said.

“Well, either your duty to the city takes precedent or your business takes precedent. That’s simple,” Richardson said.

“I do spend a lot of time on things up here and you know that, Jim,” Toussaint said.

Toussaint said he sets aside time for regularly scheduled Solvang meetings, but was not able to immediately say what day would work for a special meeting.

“I have that planned out in my schedule, but to start just throwing random dates at me, I’m not going to have that,” Toussaint said.

The special meeting is planned 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in Council Chambers, 1644 Oak St., officials announced Thursday.

