Solvang City Council to Decide How To Fill Latest Vacancy,

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 8, 2017 | 5:59 p.m.

The Solvang City Council next week will discuss how to fill a vacancy within its ranks, including whether to follow its own protocol to appoint the runner-up in the last election or scrap the policy to instead take applications.

The opening was created Aug. 28 by the resignation of Hans Duus, who moved out of the city when his house fell into foreclosure.

The council’s previously adopted protocol called for picking the runner-up in the last election. If that person declines, the protocol says to pick the next person if the vote was within 1.5 percent. The third option calls

“Is that written in stone?” Mayor Jim Richardson asked near the end of the Aug. 28 meeting.

“That's something the council previously put into place when there was no vacancy pending,” City Attorney Dave Fleishman said. 

Under the state government code, the city council has 60 days from the vacancy to either appoint someone to fill the seat or call for a special election. The latter option typically is rejected due to cost.

“I think we would follow the protocol,” said Councilwoman Joan Jamieson. “We did this for a reason a number of years ago because we were in a dilemma.”

But Councilman Ryan Toussaint said he wanted to hear the council’s other options, and find out who else might be interested in the job. 

The fourth council member, Neill Zimmerman, was absent from the Aug. 28 meeting.

Duus was narrowly re-elected to the seat less than a year ago, besting challenger Karen Waite by a mere five votes. 

The runner-up declared herself very interested in the position, and also urged the council to follow its protocol.

“I strongly encourage you to follow the protocol,” Waite said. 

But not everyone agrees.

“Replacing the 2009 appointment protocol with a more competitive, democratic and transparent process will restore constituent passion and faith in the City Council, and it will encourage the best and brightest to participate in public service and local government,” Chris Djernaes told Noozhawk, adding that he is seeking the job.

The 50-year resident of Solvang would bring 25 years of expertise from the financial profession at a time the city faces many politically sensitive, fiscal and economic challenges, he said.

At least three other people also have expressed an interest in being appointed to the council and want the panel to solicit applications.

Another 50-year resident, Brian Chaney, also wants the job, saying his qualifications include owning a business and land.

“The approval by the remaining members of the Solvang City Council for seating a new council member must consider past precedence as well as considering other qualifications for appointing a new member,” Chaney said.

Robert Clarke, a Solvang resident of 11 years and chairman of the Solvang Planning Commission, said he wants to be considered for the seat.

“I believe I would bring a common sense approach to city government,” Clarke said. “Striking a balance between tourism, revenue, fiscal responsibility, and, foremost, the needs and concerns of our citizens.”

Additionally, attorney Lana Clark has announced her interest in applying for the vacant position. An estate, trust and probate specialist, she has offices in Solvang and Santa Barbara. 

Clark said she “wants to serve on the City Council to contribute to its preservation as a great place to live, operate a business, and be a unique destination place for tourists.” 

The City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers, 1644 Oak St.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

