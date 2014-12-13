In Wake of Storm, Nielsen’s Market in Solvang Suffers Massive Food Loss from 37-Hour Power Outage

The Christmas prime rib was saved, but Nielsen’s Market in Solvang had to throw away thousands of dollars of poultry, dairy and frozen foods due to an extended power outage from Thursday’s storm.

“We lost conservatively $70,000 worth of product that we’re currently dumping in dumpsters, as well as being shut down yesterday and most of today,” owner Rodney Nielsen told Noozhawk late Saturday morning.

“It’s pretty horrific,” he said.

By 11 a.m. Saturday, Nielsen’s had been without electricity for 38 hours — and still counting.

“We finally have a crew that is on scene now and starting to work on it,” Nielsen said. “Hopefully, in the next hour or two we’ll be in business.”

By 1 p.m., power was back on, and the doors were reopened at the store at 608 Alamo Pintado Road.

Nielsen’s shopping center neighbor, Rite-Aid, also had to throw out perishable foods, Nielsen added.

When power went out at 8:30 p.m. Thursday during a massive storm, Nielsen expected it would be back on the next day. It was restored briefly Friday morning — and then shut off a few hours later.

On Friday afternoon, a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. worker showed up and determined the shopping center’s repeated brownouts were too dangerous and shut power off completely. A partially severed power line behind the stores apparently was at fault.

Nielsen thought a crew would show up Friday afternoon but it didn’t, and the outage extended into Saturday.

He expressed frustration with the utility.

“They’ve been very uncooperative in my opinion,” he said. “They just keep saying we’re working on it.”

Nielsen tried to point out the toll the outage was taking, but he said the utility representatives told him they handle power outages based on the highest numbers of customers, not the potential financial loss.

Since the storm began, PG&E has restored service to more than 512,920 customers, the utility said.

As of Saturday morning, fewer than 5,000 customers remained without electricity “in relatively remote, hard-to-access areas.”

“PG&E crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore service to these customers,” the utility said in a statement posted on its website.

On Saturday afternoon, some 254 customers in Mission Hills and 67 in Vandenberg Village were still without power, according to PG&E’s outage map. Additionally, 56 were in the dark in Los Olivos, one of several outages still reported as of Saturday afternoon.

The Santa Maria Valley also had several pockets of outages that began Thursday night and continued Saturday afternoon.

“We appreciate the patience our customers have shown as we’ve worked to restore power,” the utility statement said. “PG&E has been working around the clock, executing our plans to restore power safely and as quickly as possible in the midst of this major storm event.”

Of the 500,000 customers who lost service during the storm, more than 95 percent saw their power restored in less than 48 hours, PG&E officials say.

Nielsen said his workers emptying the store of the perishable food tried to keep track of the losses for insurance purposes.

Some of the store’s employees have lost work hours since Nielsen’s was closed for more than a day.

Once it became apparent power wouldn’t be restored quickly, Nielsen said, he rented a refrigerated truck to store the prime rib, which likely couldn’t be replaced if lost this close to the holidays, and other items.

“It’s a one-shot deal — you pre-order them so we had to get those into a (freezer),” he added.

This is the first time the century-old locally owned business has experienced something like this.

“We’ve been around 103 years in business, and I was talking to my father, and even in the flood of ’69 or El Niño of ’83 we were down about 12 hours without power but never 37 without power,” he said Saturday morning.

The store resumed normal hours later in the day and will be open 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Sunday.

