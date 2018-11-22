Pixel Tracker

Solvang Julefest Names Brad Vidro as 2018 Grand Marshal

By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | November 22, 2018 | 8:27 a.m.
Brad Vidro
Brad Vidro

Retiring Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro is being honored as the 2018 Julefest Grand Marshal, Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, presenters of the annual Solvang Julefest (Christmas Fest) celebration, has announced.

Vidro will be recognized at the Community Tree Lighting event in Solvang Park at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. He will flip the switch to light the 20-foot LED drought-tolerant Julefest tree that evening. He will also lead the Solvang Julefest parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, throughout downtown.

“The Solvang Julefest committee is pleased to recognize 13 years of community service given by Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro who is retiring at the end of this year,” Farhad said.

“He has worked tirelessly with local officials, staff and residents to guide Solvang to a stable, financial footing and provided important leadership on major public works projects including Centennial Plaza,” Farhad said.

“Brad has always supported Solvang’s hospitality industry and was instrumental in bringing the Amgen Tour of California here for four years as well as our year-long 2011 Centennial Celebrations including welcoming Prince Henrik of Denmark on June 11, 2011. He will be missed.

“We salute Brad’s community service and invite everyone to wish him well in his retirement.”
 
Vidro began working for Solvang as Public Works director in June 2005 and was named city manager in October 2006. He is a long-time member of the Solvang Viking Charities.

Before coming to Solvang, he served as the Public Works director for the city of South Lake Tahoe for 17 years and previously worked in civil engineering the San Francisco Bay area.

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Mich., Vidro graduated from Michigan State University in 1983 with a bachelors degree in civil engineering. He lives in Los Alamos with his wife Debra.

Solvang, named by MSN.com as one of the 50 Best Christmas Towns in All 50 States and America’s 50 Most Charming Small Towns for the Holidays as well as Time Magazine’s Most Christmassy Towns in America will sparkle during the 2018 annual Solvang Julefest, Dec. 1-Jan. 6.

This year features the return of the free Candlelight Tours and the addition of VIP Candlelight Tours, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

More Julefest highlights: free visits with Santa Julemanden in Solvang Park, Dec. 7, 8, 15, 22; free Nisse Adventure treasure hunt, Dec. 1-Jan. 6; Community Tree-lighting Ceremony, Dec. 7; Julefest Parade, Dec. 8; Shop, Mingle & Jingle Weekends; Wine & Beer Walk “Skål Stroll!” Dec. 15-16; and free Live Nativity Pageant, Dec. 15; and concluding with the Christmas Tree Burn Safety Demo, Jan. 4.
 
There will be open houses at local retailers, concerts and other events throughout the season. For updates, visit www.SolvangUSA.com/julefest.
 
Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) on behalf of the city of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Chumash Casino Resort and other area businesses.

All Solvang Julefest events are open to the public with free admission (excluding Julefest Holiday Wine & Beer Walk and VIP Candlelight Tour). For mor about all events, visit www.SolvangUSA.com or call the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, 1-800-468-6765 or 805-688-6144.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 

